8 Headphone Brands You Should Avoid, According To Users

Picking a pair of headphones can be tricky. You want to make sure you're getting a pair that feels good to wear for long periods, has good sound quality, and fits the type of music you're listening to at work or at home, especially with big changes on the way for headphones in 2026. There are also headphones you want to get if you'll be using them for gaming (we've tracked down several gaming headphones that audiophiles highly recommend, if you're looking for those). What's also good to know is which headphones others have had negative experiences with, which may make you want to go with a different company. It's why it's always a good thing to review other customer reviews when looking at headphones to see what they liked, disliked, and their experiences with them.

To help you pick your next pair of headphones, we've identified eight headphone brands you may want to avoid based on customer experiences with these products. We'll go into more detail about our methodology for this list at the end. Here are eight headphone brands you should avoid, according to user reviews.