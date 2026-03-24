5 Reasons To Ditch Earbuds For Headphones (Besides Audio Quality)

Whether for gaming, for use when watching a movie, or for casual listening while out and about, wireless earbuds have become one of the most popular personal audio choices. They can produce high-quality audio playback, they can often pair with multiple devices at a time, and their portable nature makes them easy to keep on hand wherever one may go. Popular tech brands like Apple, Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Google each have their own models of quality wireless earbuds, and there are even cheap wireless earbuds on the market for those who have a more modest budget.

But when it comes to portable listening options, what can get lost in the conversation is the fact that over-the-ear headphones haven't gone anywhere. They're as capable as ever, and while they may tend to take a back seat to the smaller, less obtrusive design of earbuds, in many ways, a set of headphones has more to offer than its in-ear counterparts. Audio quality is a given, as the general design of over-ear headphones allows for bigger and better hardware. But there are even more reasons to ditch your earbuds for a set of headphones, and we've singled out the most prominent.