These Are The Worst Headphones You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

A bad pair of headphones is a nuisance in more ways than one. Poor sound quality can make it grating to listen to your favorite songs and podcasts, while lackluster battery life may end your listening sessions sooner than expected. With hundreds of headphone brands on the market at any given time, there are bound to be a few duds, and according to Consumer Reports (CR), the worst of them all are the V-Moda M-200 ANC Professional Studio Headphones.

Terrible sound quality and an uncomfortable design were the leading detractors, with CR experts going as far as to describe their listening experience as, "somewhere between a bad telephone connection and a plastic cup against the wall[.]" We should also mention that the M-200 has a $385 list price, and has been on the market for close to five years (they sold for $500 when first released).

Praise for the V-Moda M-200 wasn't much better over on Amazon. While the cans scored a 3.8 out of 5 stars, a thorough one-star review matched CR's disdain for the M-200's sound quality and drew attention to a number of other flaws, including shallow ear cups and stiff-feeling buttons. Other one-star reviewers shared similar complaints, and even a five-star review mentioned voice distortion when using the M-200's *Boom Pro and built-in mic.