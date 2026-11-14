Ripping Your Old Discs Gets You Lossless Music That No Subscription Can Take Away

It's surprisingly easy to rip music from CDs in 2026. You need a disc drive, a device to rip the music onto, and an app installed on that device to do the ripping. Android users can rip directly onto their phone or tablet using the Discs app from the Play Store. Your computer, though, comes with an app — the standard-issue Media Player on Windows 11 or Apple Music on a Mac — that's totally capable of ripping lossless media. Enthusiasts prefer more advanced software, like Exact Audio Copy, XLD, or dbpoweramp, which can ensure "bit-perfect" rips. Whether that level of archival quality is worth it you is something only you can decide.

Regardless, you'll need a disc drive, and computers sold with those built in have become almost extinct over the past decade. Luckily, you can still buy them for cheap at just about any tech store. Amazon sells the popular Amicool External DVD Drive for $23, and you can probably find preowned units on eBay or Facebook Marketplace for even less.

Once you have an optical drive, it's as simple as plugging into your computer or Android device and opening the CD ripping software of your choice. Look for a "Rip," "Save," or "Import" button after you've inserted a disc to get started. You'll be asked which format you want to use, and the two best lossless format options at your fingertips will be FLAC and ALAC. They offer the same quality, but ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) is the best choice for people who live primarily in the Apple ecosystem. Then, you can start the ripping process, which, depending on the drive and the disc, can take a few minutes.