5 Devices That Support Lossless Apple Music Streaming

Let's face it: hearing your favorite song in the highest-quality audio is awesome. Hearing every crash of a cymbal or strum of a guitar can really sweeten an experience, and Apple Music can be a good choice for streaming audio. Though there may be some disadvantages to the platform, users can access high-resolution lossless audio, and some may be surprised at what devices actually support this option.

Hi-Res audio is available for a variety of devices through Apple Music, including some beyond the Apple ecosystem. To deliver lossless audio, Apple Music relies on the Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) to preserve a track's original data. So long as you're an Apple Music subscriber, you can enjoy audio ranging from CD Quality 16-bit/44.1kHz to 24-bit/192kHz, though this depends on a couple of factors we'll dive into. Running lossless on Apple Music may require additional accessories on the user's end, sometimes even a full audio setup.

There are some things to know about Apple Music, as well. Not all of its content will be available in lossless. This includes music videos, broadcast radio, live radio, and on-demand content from Apple Music 1, Apple Music Country, and Apple Music Hits. Be aware that lossless audio consumes far more data than standard-definition audio, and downloading the audio to your device will also take up more storage space. Additionally, users may also want to know what to look forward to with Apple Music in iOS 27.