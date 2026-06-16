5 New Apple Music Features Coming In iOS 27

Following a big design revamp in iOS 26 and a completely new UI for playlists and albums, Apple has now redesigned artist pages on Apple Music. In iOS 27, select artists will have a custom font for their names. Some of these artists include Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga. It's unclear if artists need to update this manually or if Apple is testing out the new feature with its most notable artists. There's also a larger play button on the artist page, and if you tap it, it will play their top songs. There's also a banner highlighting the artist's latest release.

The second big change is Siri AI support. With the all-new AI-powered assistant, users can ask Siri about an artist, learn more about a song, or tell Siri to play a song that a friend recommended in a text a few weeks ago. The personal assistant isn't able to replicate the Playlist Playground feature, which is still limited to the U.S.

iOS 27 also brings some visual refreshes to Apple Music. For instance, some buttons react differently when you press and hold them by bringing up hidden menus. The design has also been improved, and users can now decide between a more translucent or tinted experience. Still, the experience remains fairly unchanged, as Apple is more focused on bug fixes and stability.