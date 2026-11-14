Your Cheap Home Server Could Be Costing You In Energy Bills — Here's How To Fix It

Running a cheap home server to cut down on subscriptions isn't something that requires a beefy PC to power all the self-hosted applications you plan on having. Something as small as a mini PC can assist with bringing the dream to life, and in the past, devices as cheap as a Raspberry Pi were great recommendations. However, despite how cheap the hardware itself can be, you might be incurring more costs than the subscriptions you've cut by running your homelab with zero tweaks — after all, leaving your system on 24/7 and powering various storage devices can all potentially drive your bill up.

If you're looking to cut electricity costs, there are plenty of options out there, including some you can implement on the software side before even looking at hardware. If your situation doesn't absolutely require your home server to be on at all times, or if the additional PCs you've added to the setup to kickstart the homelab aren't all essential, it might be worth looking into "wake-on-LAN" functionality. Once your PC goes to sleep, the moment you send what's called a "magic packet" through your network to it, it'll kick back into life. There are also C-States, which need to be activated in the BIOS, allowing the processor to be managed in terms of how much power it's outputting. Still on the software side, you could also stop processes that aren't required that might be causing the server's power usage to spike.