Hackers Jailbreak iPhone In Lockdown Mode - Here's Why This Matters

A few years ago, Apple released a Lockdown Mode for iPhone users, which basically cuts access to several parts of the device. It's described as an "extreme, optional protection that should only be used if you believe you may be personally targeted by a highly sophisticated cyberattack." With it switched on, users can't access message link previews, and it limits apps, websites, and other features. Focused on politicians, journalists, activists, and more, Apple has shared that its Lockdown Mode hasn't been fallen victim to mercenary spyware attacks since its introduction — or at least until early in November. Hacker team Calif posted a video on X of an iPhone in Lockdown Mode that was hacked, showing for the first time that there might be an exploited vulnerability.

In the video, Calif shows a jailbroken iPhone 18 Pro with Lockdown Mode on and iOS 27.2 already downloaded but not installed. After accepting from AirDrop a malicious PDF sent to target the iPhone, they update the phone to iOS 27.2. At this moment, it's unclear the steps for this exact jailbreak, as the team hasn't shared any additional information. In addition, the team highlighted in the past that it wouldn't offer a jailbreak tool for end users, and it has been disclosing these vulnerabilities to Apple, meaning they'd rather help Apple to fix those security breaches rather than offering them to other firms or users. While most users shouldn't worry about that, this attack matters because it's the first confirmation that Lockdown Mode can be fooled. Still, here's what you need to know about Apple's ultra-protection and whether or not you should use it.