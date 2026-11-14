5 Lightweight Power Banks You Can Carry In Your Pocket

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you have one of the latest flagship smartphones or a device you've had for the past few years, it's always handy to have a lightweight power bank for emergencies. For example, if you're traveling and your cellular connection isn't stable (which can drain the battery), or if you've stayed a bit longer on the phone and the battery is lower than usual, the best way to prevent you from being completely without a charge is to have a power bank on hand. While BGR already listed several bulky options that can charge multiple devices at once, a lightweight power bank is something you can keep in your backpack, purse, or even pocket for when you need it. Some of the best lightweight power banks include Anker's Nano MagGo Slim, Belkin's BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank, and Lexar's Professional Workflow Go Power Bank.

BGR selected these products based on professional reviews, as well as customer feedback and reviews on Amazon, Walmart, and the brands' own websites. These companies also offer similar premium products that BGR has tested in-house, and we often see them at trade shows like CES, MWC, and IFA. That said, if you're looking for a lightweight power bank for even more than just extra peace of mind, here are some of the best options you can find.