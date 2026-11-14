5 Lightweight Power Banks You Can Carry In Your Pocket
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Whether you have one of the latest flagship smartphones or a device you've had for the past few years, it's always handy to have a lightweight power bank for emergencies. For example, if you're traveling and your cellular connection isn't stable (which can drain the battery), or if you've stayed a bit longer on the phone and the battery is lower than usual, the best way to prevent you from being completely without a charge is to have a power bank on hand. While BGR already listed several bulky options that can charge multiple devices at once, a lightweight power bank is something you can keep in your backpack, purse, or even pocket for when you need it. Some of the best lightweight power banks include Anker's Nano MagGo Slim, Belkin's BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank, and Lexar's Professional Workflow Go Power Bank.
BGR selected these products based on professional reviews, as well as customer feedback and reviews on Amazon, Walmart, and the brands' own websites. These companies also offer similar premium products that BGR has tested in-house, and we often see them at trade shows like CES, MWC, and IFA. That said, if you're looking for a lightweight power bank for even more than just extra peace of mind, here are some of the best options you can find.
Anker Nano MagGo Slim Qi2 power bank
Anker is one of the top brands for charging solutions, and the Nano MagGo Slim power bank combines, as the name implies, an ultra-slim design with fast power delivery, making it one of the easiest portable chargers to carry all day. Measuring under 9 millimeters and weighing 121 grams, it slides easily into a front jeans pocket alongside your smartphone without creating awkward bulk or taking up much space in a backpack, tote bag, or purse. In addition to its lightweight design, this accessory supports Qi2 certification, so you can charge an iPhone or Android up to 15W. At the same time, a bidirectional USB-C port lets you charge your smartphone even faster with up to 20W output, so you're not wasting energy on wireless charging. The phone is getting the maximum juice possible.
Anker's Nano MagGo Slim features smooth, rounded edges and premium matte materials with a 5,000 mAh capacity, which is more than enough to completely charge most modern flagship phones. That makes it a functional, lightweight power bank that's safe to carry and useful during long work shifts, travel, or evenings out.
Retailing for $54.99 on Anker's website, the Nano MagGo Slim Qi 2 power bank uses strong magnetic alignment to hold your phone securely for wireless charging, while also offering high-speed wired power.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro magnetic power bank
Another 5,000mAh power bank, Belkin's BoostCharge Pro Magnetic accessory brings durability and versatile hardware to everyday pocket carry. At 150 grams, it has a short, compact profile that lets you drop it into a shirt pocket, small purse, or back pocket. What makes this accessory stand out is its fold-out kickstand, which helps when you want a hands-free FaceTime call or to watch a video over lunch. After you finish using the kickstand, you can fold it flush against the chassis and put it back in your pocket.
With support for 15W Qi2 magnetic fast charging, this power bank also delivers a 20W USB-C port for fast wired charging when speed is the priority. To keep things running smoothly, Belkin uses strict thermal management and overcharge safeguards to help prevent dangerous heat buildup when the charger is pressed inside a pocket while actively charging. This power bank also uses a matte shell that resists fingerprints, scuffs, and scratch marks from keys and other items in your pocket.
With its large battery, it can fully charge most smartphones and is especially useful for travel, office desks, and commuting. On Amazon, users can get the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 5K for $59.90, and it can be a great investment for anyone looking for a lightweight power bank that also conveniently doubles as a MagSafe mount for watching videos, keeping it on your desk, and more.
Lexar Professional Workflow Go power bank
Lexar is a brand better known for its storage solutions, and after a trip to China to learn about its manufacturing process, it's hard not to recommend the company's products. At IFA 2026, the company introduced its Muse portable SSD, which can easily give extra storage to your phone without adding any bulk. Another similar product, which precedes this one, is the company's Professional Workflow Go power bank. Also at 5,000 mAh, it's a rugged accessory focused on content creators. At 156g, it has a compact, boxy silhouette that feels solid and secure in hand. Originally built as a modular battery for Lexar's Workflow Go field-docking system, it also works as a standalone, high-speed USB-C power bank for smartphones, cameras, and mobile accessories.
Its durable aluminum shell provides heat dissipation and impact resistance that standard plastic power banks cannot match. The metal casing means you can put it in your pocket without worrying about structural damage. Plus, its 15W power delivery enables fast wired charging on the go, and clear LED indicators show the remaining battery level, so you always know how much power you have left.
For $49.99, Lexar's Professional Workflow Go Power Bank is an interesting choice in the current selection, especially because of its different approach to charging your phone, while also offering a premium look and rugged finish in a very lightweight power bank.
UGreen MagFlow Air Magnetic power bank
Another strong candidate as a lightweight power bank, UGreen's MagFlow Air Magnetic accessory comes in super-slim dimensions, at just 8.6 millimeters thick and weighing 127 grams. It was created to eliminate pocket bulge and reduce single-handed wrist fatigue while attached to your phone. The back surface features a soft-touch, high-grade silicone coating that protects the phone glass from scratches while providing a secure, non-slip grip when pulling the charger out of jacket or trouser pockets.
Beyond its look, UGreen offers 15W Qi2 wireless charging and a 20W USB-C wired connection, letting users go cord-free or plug in a short cable for faster wired charging. Thanks to its strong internal magnets, this power bank provides aligned magnetic retention, so the charger stays firmly attached in a pocket while walking or moving through transit. UGreen also included a dedicated trickle-charging mode, which activates via a quick three-second press of the power button, making it completely safe to recharge small gadgets like wireless earbuds and fitness trackers.
With a 5,000 mAh battery, UGreen offers enough juice to revive a drained smartphone without forcing you to carry a bulky power bank. That said, the silicone protection, lightweight design and strong battery capacity make this accessory a great option. Most importantly, Amazon usually sells UGreen's MagFlow Air Magnetic power bank for $49.99, making it the most budget-friendly option on the list.
Satechi OntheGo 5K Magnetic power bank
Last but not least, Satechi also has a high-end power bank with a luxurious aesthetic in a travel-friendly footprint. Made with a lightweight dark aluminum frame and a soft-touch silicone faceplate, the OntheGo power bank weighs 155 grams and keeps a slim profile that can easily slip into trousers or a blazer pocket. It features 15W Qi2 wireless magnetic charging and firmly snaps to the back of a compatible smartphone for energy transfer. Satechi makes this accessory stand out thanks to a fold-out metal kickstand attached directly to the aluminum chassis. That lets you use the phone in portrait orientation for video calls or landscape mode to display bedside clock widgets, while folding completely flat when stored.
Beyond its look, Satechi's power bank includes a 20W Power Delivery USB-C port for fast cable charging. It supports dual-device charging, meaning you can charge a phone wirelessly while also powering a secondary device, such as headphones, through the USB-C port. That said, Satechi offers premium metal finishes, intelligent heat regulation, and clean lines that make the power bank feel like a high-end extension of your smartphone rather than a bulky third-party add-on.
Usually priced around $69.99, Satechi's OnTheGo power bank is another great option if you want a lightweight power bank with enough juice to save you in an emergency or on a trip that takes way longer than you predicted.
How did we choose these power banks
BGR selected these power banks for their lightweight design, but with enough power to handle more than just emergency situations. All chosen models have a 5,000 mAh battery capacity and 20W USB-C wired output, so you can choose between wireless charging and faster wired charging. We also decided to offer different price ranges, so you can choose whether you want a more premium look, extra perks, or a more budget-friendly option.
Among the selection, we also thought that some users might want an extra perk, such as an included stand, so they can take advantage of the power bank for charging, but also for placing the phone when doing a FaceTime, watching a video, or another hands-free activity, while still looking at the smartphone's display. In addition, we thought Lexar's alternative could be cool because of its unique design compared to the more traditional look of power banks.
All these products have received positive reviews from customers on Amazon and specialized media outlets, but BGR also encourages users to consider other options, whether from the same trusted brands in different battery capacities or from their favorite third-party maker. Still, if you're looking for high-quality products tested by manufacturers and customers, these are among the best options on the market right now.