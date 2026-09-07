5 Cool New Gadgets From IFA 2026 You Need To Try

IFA 2026 is the largest consumer and home technology event, and it's full of interesting new products. From beauty devices to everyday tech and even future innovations, the trade show also marks the launch of several new devices for Europe and America. With some products immediately available and others arriving in the next few months, BGR saw several cool gadgets that might become must-have products for consumers.

With over 2,000 exhibitors at IFA 2026, BGR went across the 25 different halls of Berlin's annual trade show to uncover some of the most interesting gadgets. Many of these products have been released by companies based in Asia, as the region continues to export innovative ideas and products across the globe. From Lovesense's AI doll to upcoming cases for the foldable iPhone, we've seen a bit of everything being highlighted in Berlin.

While ShowStoppers already brought a cool first look of what to expect from this year's IFA, there are even more technologies that could soon make part of people's everyday lives, whether they just want to easily store data, look stylish, be hydrated, or clean their homes efficiently. These are the coolest new gadgets we've found at IFA 2026; our top picks include Lexar's Muse portable SSD, L'Atitude's latest smart glasses, and even a smart water bottle with facial recognition.