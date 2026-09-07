5 Cool New Gadgets From IFA 2026 You Need To Try
IFA 2026 is the largest consumer and home technology event, and it's full of interesting new products. From beauty devices to everyday tech and even future innovations, the trade show also marks the launch of several new devices for Europe and America. With some products immediately available and others arriving in the next few months, BGR saw several cool gadgets that might become must-have products for consumers.
With over 2,000 exhibitors at IFA 2026, BGR went across the 25 different halls of Berlin's annual trade show to uncover some of the most interesting gadgets. Many of these products have been released by companies based in Asia, as the region continues to export innovative ideas and products across the globe. From Lovesense's AI doll to upcoming cases for the foldable iPhone, we've seen a bit of everything being highlighted in Berlin.
While ShowStoppers already brought a cool first look of what to expect from this year's IFA, there are even more technologies that could soon make part of people's everyday lives, whether they just want to easily store data, look stylish, be hydrated, or clean their homes efficiently. These are the coolest new gadgets we've found at IFA 2026; our top picks include Lexar's Muse portable SSD, L'Atitude's latest smart glasses, and even a smart water bottle with facial recognition.
1. Lexar's Muse portable SSD
Popular storage brand Lexar continues to navigate the memory crisis that's been plaguing the industry — and raising product prices — with more innovative solutions. At IFA 2026, the Chinese company introduced Muse, the thinnest portable SSD in the world that also comes with a very fashionable design. This release is part of the company's 30th anniversary celebration. The Lexar Muse measures a maximum of 3.8mm at its thickest point. Its credit card-like shape was chosen so it can be put inside a MagSafe wallet-like accessory that connects the high-speed SSD to an iPhone, Android, or PC device USB-C port. The wallet accessory is made of vegan leather and has stitches that resemble the premium quality of Apple's more expensive wallets.
For smartphone users, using the Lexar Muse can be a more convenient way to shoot in ProRes and other high-end codec videos at 4K 120 fps and then easily transfer these files to a computer. With high-density NAND stacking and speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, Lexar is tackling 512GB and 1TB options for this product, which are coming in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company says that the Muse has also been created for everyday project storage, backup, or storage expansion for iPhones with not a lot of space anymore.
2. L'Atitude smart glasses
Berlin-based brand L'Atitude made the news last year amid a big push for smart glasses at IFA 2025, mainly thanks to its focus on stylish design over a nerdy form factor. While the glasses still include cameras for photos and video recording and built-in AI for everyday questions, what sets L'Atitude apart is its trendy design. First available in a large model called Berlin, the company recently expanded its frames with a new Milan version, which features a rounded design. Customers can choose between the frame color and lens options, and these smart glasses are available for $449 with a bulky (but stylish) charging case, a strap, cleaning cloth, and the glasses.
These glasses include a 12MP POV camera with 107 degree ultra-wide lenses, a live translation feature, music player, and a dedicated AI imaging processor to improve photos and help users understand their surroundings. L'Atitude also highlights how the glasses could be used as an AI tour guide, as one could approach a piece of art and ask what the artist's intention was, for example. With a touchpad and a shutter button, L'Atitude's glasses offer the ability for customers to swipe, tap, and double tap to adjust audio, and capture images. You can also use the glasses with the Intercom strap, which allows up to eight people to be connected offline via Bluetooth when they're cycling, hiking, skiing, and more to communicate with each other without relying on a phone.
3. WiWu smart water bottle
I'm a sucker for smart water bottles. Having owned the two most recent HidrateSpark Pro models for the past few years, these gadgets have helped me actually stay hydrated. They calculate the amount of water I need to drink each day based on my weight, age, height, and where I'm based. While there are several cool apps that can also do that, the biggest problem with them all is that I need to log my water consumption, while a smart water bottle does that automatically. This is why I was really intrigued when I saw Wiwu's MagGo smart bottle.
Made of stainless steel, it has a display on the top of the bottle highlighting the water temperature, the time, and the battery level of the product. The enclosed lid is also where customers can charge the water bottle via USB-C, and it also features a MagSafe stand so users can place their phone there while working out, watching a video, and more. The two most interesting features, however, are Find My support, which means you can always locate where your bottle is through Apple's network, and facial recognition support that ensures only the owner of the water bottle can actually open it. While the function feels a bit extreme at first, it's really interesting that you can prevent people from adding a different liquid or using your bottle when you're not around.
4. Flowtica Scribe
Flowtica showcased its recently unveiled AI recording pen at IFA 2026. This James Bond-like accessory is ideal for students, executives who take lots of meetings, and anyone who likes to note down their ideas on paper while recording a conversation. Users can use the Scribe pen in whatever notebook they have, and the pen supports regular replaceable 0.5mm or 0.7mm gel refills. Inside the aluminum body, there's a studio-grade Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) microphone that captures dialogue from up to five meters away and can isolate up to 15 different voices in a room. Able to understand 39 languages, the accessory uses adaptive audio capture to adjust automatically between directional and ambient recording based on background noise.
While you can start or stop recording directly from the pen's barrel, a dedicated button lets you bookmark decisions, action items, or direct quotes on the fly while also writing down your own notes. It features Apple's Made for iPhone certification so files can sync wirelessly to iOS devices in the background within Bluetooth range, even if the app is closed. Once data is transferred, the app automatically generates structured recaps, action lists, and speaker breakdowns. There's also a Snap It feature that lets you photograph whiteboards or your own handwritten pages to merge visual notes into the transcript timeline. Available for $159 in two colors, the pen features 32GB of storage and provides up to 30 hours of continuous recording on its own. With an additional charging case, users get up to 100 hours, Find My integration, and USB-C support.
5. Dreame Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete
During IFA 2026, Chinese company Dreame introduced its new Aqua 20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete robot vacuum. With this release, the company has focused on solving one of the most traditional issues customers may face at home, which is kitchen grease and dried-on stains. While ambient water and friction can handle fresh dust, sticky sauces, and dried coffee rings, other grime often requires manual scrubbing. With this new robot vacuum, the company has added a steamer that can break down a messy stains.
The robot vacuum can heat up its onboard steam generator within seconds to 180 degrees Celsius through four targeted outlets. This intense heat can instantly soften and dissolve dried, bonded residues and greasy films before the roller mop makes contact, which makes cleaning a lot more efficient. Once the mop starts working, it applies 18N of downward pressure at 300 RPM to lift the mess away. With that, Dreame says it can eliminate 99.999% of bacteria.
Beyond the steam system, the robot features other powerful specs, including a massive 40,000 Pa suction rating, a dual detangling roller system, and a Proleap threshold-climbing mechanism that can clear steps and obstacles up to 10cm tall. The robot also does a good job transitioning between hard floors and rugs. Dreame is selling this robot vacuum in Europe for €1,499 (approximately $1750).