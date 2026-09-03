The 5 Biggest Announcements From ShowStoppers At IFA 2026

XGIMI is a known brand for BGR readers. We've found the company's Horizon series continues to combine an even brighter projector with sharp colors, great sound quality, and Google TV support. We even crowned the XGIMI Horizon 20 Max the best 4K home projector to date. While at CES and MWC the company chose to promote its camera-less MemoMind glasses, which could be the first smart glasses you'll actually want to wear. The Chinese company went back to its roots for IFA, focusing on its traditional Aura series, now with a higher refresh rate–and crazy high brightness.

Available in Pro and Max versions, XGIMI's Aura 3 Max features up to 5,700 ISO lumens, which was able to keep a sharp image even with the venue's direct light on the projector. The company said this is possible thanks to a Dual Dynamic Iris, which is a first for this type of short-throw projector. The result is better contrast, more depth, and increased detail with projections. The company also touted what it calls an X-Vision AI Image processor, which XGIMI said is able to achieve true 4K at 120Hz. The company's been focused on those details in part to appeal to gamers.

Like the latest releases, XGIMI finally offers Google TV built-in, meaning users have access to all their favorite streaming apps–including Netflix. With a Kickstarter launch on October 20, XGIMI is tackling the Aura 3 Max for $2,399 for early birds–even though late buyers should expect a significant price increase from this category.