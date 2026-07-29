XGIMI Horizon 20 Max Review: The Best 4K Home Projector To Date

For the third year in a row, I'm reviewing XGIMI's latest and greatest home projector. Before trying XGIMI's Horizon Ultra 4K model in 2024, I never considered trading my reliable 4K TV for a projector. However, its brightness, sound quality, and display size made me an instant fan.

A year later, the company released the Horizon S Max model, which brought IMAX support for home projection. Even though the projector featured a few drawbacks, such as optical zoom, lack of important ports, and an aging Android TV OS, it was another step forward. Then, at IFA 2025, the company introduced its Horizon 20 Max home projector, offering more fixes and improvements. Over the past few months, I've been using this projector, and the experience has been familiar but also exciting.

XGIMI has been an interesting brand to cover in recent years, and as it breaks new ground with trendy products like smart glasses, which BGR already reviewed. I still think home projectors are where the brand shines the brightest, and the Horizon 20 Max might be the option that could make people ditch traditional screens in their home entertainment setups.