MemoMind One Review: Are These The First Smart Glasses You'll Actually Want To Wear?

First announced during CES 2026, XGIMI's new brand MemoMind has been highly anticipated, as the company teased its AR glasses at MWC 2026 and later in New York City. Now, after some wait, XGIMI is officially launching the MemoMind glasses with its first One model. There are at least two options coming in the near future, and BGR was granted an exclusive first look at the MemoMind One AR glasses. I've been testing them for the past month.

In this period, not only was I able to have an in-depth look at these camera-less smart glasses, but I also got to experience what it was like to use AR glasses in 2026 with friends, on the street, and even traveling all the way to China, where the live-translation feature was very handy. As companies explore new ways for us to get rid of the phone, seeing the projector brand XGIMI taking a chance on smart glasses has been an interesting surprise. The company uses its proprietary lenses for the built-in displays, and it continues to partner with Harman Kardon for a great audio experience when using these glasses.

In this review, we'll see what it's like to use AR glasses, even when you don't have prescription lenses, how weird/innovative it's been, and whether this is a device that could revamp how I interact with other technologies, like my Apple Watch, AirPods, and so on. This is our first in-depth look at XGIMI's first AR glasses.