Roborock's New Robots Are More Powerful Than Ever
Following the introduction of a stair-climbing robot vacuum concept at CES 2026, Roborock brought a more conservative lineup of cleaning robots to IFA 2026. Starting with the more traditional offerings, Roborock has new options for the Saros 20 robot vacuum, with the Saros 20 Flow Complete and Saros 20 Neo. In addition to these models, there also new options for the wet dry vacuum accessories with the F25 series, and, for the first time, Roborock takes on pools with the RockAqua P1. Rounding out the introductions is the new RockNeo Q2 LiDAR lawnmower.
These devices can all clean even better, pass bigger thresholds, and tackle new environments. Still, the company continues to improve and expand on its lineups. Despite recent U.S. restrictions on Chinese products, most of the devices Roborock introduced at the trade show will be available in the American market in the coming months, with the exception of the lawnmower and the pool cleaner.
New Saros 20 and F25 vacuums
With the Saros 20 Flow Complete and Saros 20 Neo, Roborock tackles a few of the same technologies. For example, both robot vacuums offer 36,000 Pa suction force and AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0, which helps the robot cross double-layer thresholds of up to 8.8cm (3.5 inches) — just like the Saros 20 model. Still, there are other differences that can make customers choose these new models. For instance, the Flow Complete version features a roller mop to clean the floor — a first for Roborock — and an improved StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 to ensure that your environment is well mapped for obstacle avoidance. For the Saros 20 Neo, Roborock focuses on its slim 7.95cm profile (3.1 inches), a dual anti-tangle system, and the next-generation StarSight Autonomous System.
For the F25 Series, there's a new F25 Ultra Steam Gen 2, which brings high-temperature steam and hot-water cleaning for more persistent stains. This device features an automatic sensor to differentiate different floors while you're cleaning, and the F25 Pro Turbo Combo uses a 5-in-1 system with different drive modules and interchangeable heads so you can easily clean a coach, your vehicle's bench, a mat, and so on. The first Roborock F25 Ultra has already been reviewed by BGR.
Outdoor robots
Focused on the European market at first, Roborock's RockAqua P1 is the company's first pool cleaner. Roborock says this robot can clean even in complex shapes, featuring a complete coverage with different floors, walls, waterline, and even shallow platforms down to 15cm (about 6 inches). With a total of 3.5 hours of runtime, it features a 4L (1 gallon) debris basket and 6,800 GPH suction. This robot features a dynamic dirt detection, Auto Waterline Parking, and a monocular camera with obstacle avoidance to ensure it doesn't try to swallow pool accessories and other items.
For the new Roborock RockNeo Q2 LiDAR lawnmower, the company is now covering areas up to 800 square meters (about a quarter acre) with a new Sentisphere LiDAR for improved obstacle avoidance and a clean design without cables or antennas. The new lawnmower can handle slopes of up to 45% and passages as narrow as 60 cm. Even though these products require you to mow the lawn for the first time, then it's perfect to keep it low, with a three-blade cutting system.
Through the Roborock app, users can improve mowing zones and set cutting routines. The charging station features a built-in Wi-Fi Amplifier Module to ensure a stable connectivity, and an anti-theft protection ensures you don't need to hide the lawnmower. The robot also features an IPX6 waterproof rating, so you also don't have to worry about rainy days.