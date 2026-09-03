Roborock's New Robots Are More Powerful Than Ever

Following the introduction of a stair-climbing robot vacuum concept at CES 2026, Roborock brought a more conservative lineup of cleaning robots to IFA 2026. Starting with the more traditional offerings, Roborock has new options for the Saros 20 robot vacuum, with the Saros 20 Flow Complete and Saros 20 Neo. In addition to these models, there also new options for the wet dry vacuum accessories with the F25 series, and, for the first time, Roborock takes on pools with the RockAqua P1. Rounding out the introductions is the new RockNeo Q2 LiDAR lawnmower.

These devices can all clean even better, pass bigger thresholds, and tackle new environments. Still, the company continues to improve and expand on its lineups. Despite recent U.S. restrictions on Chinese products, most of the devices Roborock introduced at the trade show will be available in the American market in the coming months, with the exception of the lawnmower and the pool cleaner.