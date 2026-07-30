Roborock Saros 20 Robot Vacuum Review: Almost Too Good To Be True

At CES 2026, Roborock unveiled a concept of a robot vacuum with legs, but also its latest flagship, the Saros 20. The spiritual successor of the Saros 10R, Roborock is stepping up its game by building upon the technologies we've seen on its products over the past few years. Having launched back in April, this robot vacuum redefines what the company believes is its best. It can now cross thresholds of double the height as the last model, it features an all-new autonomous system for precise mapping, and it has 36,000 Pa suction power to can keep your house clean.

This time, Roborock offers two different docks — one in which you can replace the water manually, which is the one BGR tested, and one with a built-in refill and drainage system, which cuts the Saros 20 dock in half. This option also provides an even more autonomous experience, as users don't really need to worry about removing and replacing clean and dirty water tanks.

Over the past few months, I've been relentlessly testing Roborock's Saros 20 robot vacuum, and after relying on the company's handheld vacuum, the F25 Ace Pro, for a while, it's a nice change of pace to have a robot doing all the hard work, while I can just chill. Here's everything you need to know about the company's best robot vacuum, what's improved from the previous generation, and what Roborock still needs to do to offer the best experience possible to customers.