Roborock F25 Ace Pro Stick Vacuum Review: Simple And Effective
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Roborock has expanded its F25 lineup of stick vacuums with the F25 Ace Pro, which we first saw at CES 2026. Similar to the Roborock F25 Ultra, which we reviewed after its introduction at IFA 2025, this new vacuum also features wet-dry capabilities, as it can mop with cleaning solution.
We have been testing this product for over a month now, and while most consumers are likely more familiar with the company's ever-growing robot vacuum lineup, it's interesting to see Roborock build upon its stick vacuum line. After all, these models are easy to use, efficient, and don't take up quite as much space as a robot vacuum. They're also often more affordable than Roborock's robot vacuums, but at $699 ($499 on sale), does the F25 Ace Pro bring enough to the table to justify its price?
Roborock F25 Ace Pro design
The product dimensions of the F25 Ace Pro are 12 x 14 x 45 inches with a weight of 11 pounds. It's slightly larger than the F25 Ultra, but it's still good to fit most environments. This device shares a design similar to its high-end sibling, as it's made out of a combination of ABS plastic, anodized aluminum, and polycarbonate. The vacuum features a power button, a button to change cleaning modes, a button for self-cleaning, and a trigger to spray cleaning solution on the floor.
While I do need to gently put my foot on top of the water tank so I can tilt the device to make it start working, the general experience is very straightforward. The clean and dirty water tanks are easily removable, and its plastic connectors feel sturdy enough to last a while. If you previously owned an ineffective wireless stick vacuum, or you never thought they were worth the money in the first place, the F25 Ace Pro could definitely change your mind.
Vacuum and mopping capabilities
In addition to suction power of up to 25,000 Pa, 30N of downward pressure, and a brush rotation of 430 RPM, the F25 Ace Pro features a 35% larger water tank than the previous generation, capable of holding up to 1L of water. Roborock made this device slightly more powerful than the Ultra model, even though it doesn't feature all the bells and whistles.
Its high-end sibling is capable of delivering a 302 degree Fahrenheit steam blast or 187 degree Fahrenheit hot water to break down grease, while F25 Ace Pro features standard mopping capabilities, a Sponge Mode to absorb anything you might have spilled, Eco Mode, and Max Mode. Of all the modes, I usually choose Auto Mode, as the DirTect Smart Sensor automatically adjusts the amount of water it needs to use or the suction power required to clean up the mess.
One of the more interesting innovations of this model is the JetFoaming technology that Roborock says transforms just 1 milliliter of the foam cleaning solution into 167 million microbubbles, which makes your cleaning solution last longer while still keeping your floor clean. After over a month testing this product, my only concern regarding the stick vacuum — similar to the F25 Ultra — is that cleaning underneath furniture is difficult. What it can reach, it cleans well, but when it comes to corners and reaching under furniture, human intervention is required.
AI and other features
As mentioned above, the DirTect Smart Sensor is one of the highlights of this stick vacuum. Sometimes, when I'm ready to move on to a new room, the stick vacuum will intentionally slow down, which makes me go back and clean properly. The stick vacuum can adjust the intensity of cleaning depending on the surface, and this is why I think the Auto Mode usually is the best choice.
The Roborock F25 Ace Pro also features an anti-tangle roller that does a good job of avoiding hairy messes. However, while I did trust the F25 Ultra, I've been more conscious about not rolling the F25 Ace Pro over cables. It won't ruin the cables, but it can take some effort to untangle. That said, I never see hair on the roller. Another interesting feature is that you can tilt the vacuum to 180 degrees flat, which makes it easier to clean under furniture (as long as there's enough room).
Finally, the Roborock app is a solid companion, but you don't need to pair your vacuum to the app to make it work. However, if you do pair them, you can check the battery life at any time or start the self-cleaning process from anywhere.
Battery capacity and maintenance
Like the Ultra model, Roborock promises up to 60 minutes of battery runtime, which means you can theoretically clean up to 5,866 square feet in a single charge in Eco Mode. While, unfortunately, I don't have a large enough home to deplete the battery, the company also breaks down other numbers like Auto and Sponge Modes, as they should give users around 40 minutes of usage, while Max Mode offers up to 30 minutes.
Unlike Roborock's F25 Ultra, which offers visual information of your battery percentage levels, this one offers something similar to an old phone battery indicator with a few bars. In my experience, I never needed any more than a single bar to clean my apartment, but Roborock is usually on point with its measurements. Besides that, the F25 Ace Pro feels a lot more on par with the F25 Ultra model than the H60 Hub, which had a shorter battery life.
That said, battery drain shouldn't be an issue, as after each session, you can just place the vacuum in the dock, and it will suck up all the dirt and charge the battery. The first few minutes are quite loud, as it's heating the water to clean the mop, but after that, the next 30 minutes make a few low hums. The stick vacuum recommends users to remove and clean the dirty tank afterwards so it's good to go by the next cleaning session.
Should you buy Roborock's F25 Ace Pro?
Normally priced at $699.99, Roborock is currently offering this stick vacuum for $499.99 on both its website and Amazon. In general, this product is easy to use, very straightforward, and gets the job done. I didn't have any issues using this stick vacuum, and even though it could be lighter — my only concern is cleaning underneath furniture. For comparison, a robot vacuum would likely be able to do this for me with its side brush. However, if you don't have the space or budget, a wireless stick vacuum feels like a breakthrough product, especially if you like to do the cleaning yourself.
As mentioned before, while you can sync the stick vacuum to the Roborock app, you're not required to do so, as everything is accessible via the buttons on the vacuum. The battery lasts long enough for lengthy cleaning sessions, and the stick vacuum is virtually always ready to go thanks to its auto-cleaning dock. A healthy mix of intelligence and simplicity.
That being said, if you find the Roborock F25 Ultra for $499 (usually priced at $799), I'd highly recommend getting that model instead of the Ace Pro, as you'll also get hot water and steam cleaning functionality. Both vacuums are still fairly new, though, and it all depends on your budget what you need from a stick vacuum.