Roborock F25 Ace Pro Stick Vacuum Review: Simple And Effective

In addition to suction power of up to 25,000 Pa, 30N of downward pressure, and a brush rotation of 430 RPM, the F25 Ace Pro features a 35% larger water tank than the previous generation, capable of holding up to 1L of water. Roborock made this device slightly more powerful than the Ultra model, even though it doesn't feature all the bells and whistles.

Its high-end sibling is capable of delivering a 302 degree Fahrenheit steam blast or 187 degree Fahrenheit hot water to break down grease, while F25 Ace Pro features standard mopping capabilities, a Sponge Mode to absorb anything you might have spilled, Eco Mode, and Max Mode. Of all the modes, I usually choose Auto Mode, as the DirTect Smart Sensor automatically adjusts the amount of water it needs to use or the suction power required to clean up the mess.

One of the more interesting innovations of this model is the JetFoaming technology that Roborock says transforms just 1 milliliter of the foam cleaning solution into 167 million microbubbles, which makes your cleaning solution last longer while still keeping your floor clean. After over a month testing this product, my only concern regarding the stick vacuum — similar to the F25 Ultra — is that cleaning underneath furniture is difficult. What it can reach, it cleans well, but when it comes to corners and reaching under furniture, human intervention is required.