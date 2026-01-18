Roborock H60 Hub Ultra Stick Vacuum Review: Simple And Powerful

The product dimensions with the dock are 15.47 x 11.42 x 42.17 inches, with a total weight of 21.61 pounds. The actual stick is a lot lighter and smaller, and you can use it in three different modes. There's a motorized mini-brush, a 2-in-1 crevice brush, and a telescopic wand, which is how I used the product most often.

It is built from a combination of ABS plastic and polycarbonate to make it easier to move around. These aren't especially premium materials, but it feels sturdy in use. It also comes with detachable parts, so it's relatively painless to change the different modes or make the stick vacuum shorter when putting it in the dock.

The dock has the same material construction, and you can either put the stick vacuum there to start emptying its dustbin or press a button to do so manually. Roborock says it can take up to 100 days before users have to discard the internal dust bag, which leads to a relatively stress-free cleaning experience. That said, what I liked the most about its design is that it features a panel on top of the stick to show how much battery you still have and how strong the suction is, while being a lot lighter than the F25 Ultra.