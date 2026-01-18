Roborock H60 Hub Ultra Stick Vacuum Review: Simple And Powerful
It's only been a few days since we left CES 2026, and besides Roborock's Saros Rover that can vacuum, mop, and climb stairs, the company also highlighted the recently-introduced H60 Hub Ultra, which is part of its stick vacuum collection. Over the past few weeks, BGR has been testing this stick vacuum. What's most interesting about the Roborock H60 Hub Ultra is that, unlike other stick vacuums — which are loaded with AI, respond to voice commands, have tons of features, and often require an app — this one just works.
Customers just need to plug in the dock station of the stick vacuum, charge it, and starting vacuuming. This model is a lot simpler to use than the Roborock F25 Ultra, which we reviewed last year. It doesn't include mopping and steaming capabilities, a fancy finish, or AI features. Instead, it serves the sole purpose of being a simple, straightforward product for those who not only want to clean their homes and their vehicles with ease.
Roborock H60 Hub Ultra design
The product dimensions with the dock are 15.47 x 11.42 x 42.17 inches, with a total weight of 21.61 pounds. The actual stick is a lot lighter and smaller, and you can use it in three different modes. There's a motorized mini-brush, a 2-in-1 crevice brush, and a telescopic wand, which is how I used the product most often.
It is built from a combination of ABS plastic and polycarbonate to make it easier to move around. These aren't especially premium materials, but it feels sturdy in use. It also comes with detachable parts, so it's relatively painless to change the different modes or make the stick vacuum shorter when putting it in the dock.
The dock has the same material construction, and you can either put the stick vacuum there to start emptying its dustbin or press a button to do so manually. Roborock says it can take up to 100 days before users have to discard the internal dust bag, which leads to a relatively stress-free cleaning experience. That said, what I liked the most about its design is that it features a panel on top of the stick to show how much battery you still have and how strong the suction is, while being a lot lighter than the F25 Ultra.
It's a stick vacuum, simple as that
Roborock measures suction power in air watts. With 210AW suction power and Zero Tangle Brush technology, the company tells me its suction is as strong as the company's best robot vacuums. In my experience, the best thing about this stick vacuum is the telescopic wand, which emits a green light on the floor, helping me see dust and covering up to a 140-degree angle wherever I'm cleaning. While the F25 Ultra had a bluish light, the green one was better for finding all of the dust in my apartment, and its height is adjustable depending on who's using it.
Besides that, the stick vacuum was smart enough to not suck up all my cables, except for one time when it tried to eat my iPhone 17 Pro's braided USB-C cable, which was destroyed. I'd like to blame Roborock, but maybe I should have stored those cables somewhere safer.
The motorized mini-brush was perfect for retrieving dust from above my bed, on my sofa, and around other furniture. Roborock says it's good for pet hair as well. The 2-in-1 crevice brush is ideal for tight spaces, as you can use it on a table or other surfaces instead of using a cloth and then the stick vacuum. The best thing about these three modes is how easy it is to switch between them, so you can clean your entire house in one go.
Promising battery, but with caveats
Roborock says you can use the vacuum stick for up to 90 minutes on a single charge. This would have been impressive if it referred to using the vacuum with the telescopic wand. However, it all depends on how you're using the device.
For example, the battery can go from 100% to 0% in under 10 minutes if you have the telescopic wand attached while running at maximum suction. If you use the lowest setting, the stick drains around 25% in 15 minutes, which would give up to an hour of usage. That said, if you want powerful suction, you need to be quick, and if you have the patience, you can make it last longer. However, I couldn't get to 90 minutes, not even theoretically.
In my tests, even under ten minutes, I was able to clean a 60 square meter apartment, but it wasn't very difficult as I clean every day. If your place is messier, it might be better to use it at a lower power setting while being more meticulous. What makes this experience easier is the charging dock, as once you clean your place, you can set it and forget it. The next time you need it, the stick vacuum will be clean, charged, and ready to roll.
Should you buy Roborock's H60 Hub Ultra?
Normally priced at $599.99, Roborock is currently selling the H60 Hub Ultra it for $329.99 on its website. For a simple yet powerful stick vacuum, I think it's a great deal. After all, you can easily get your home looking as clean as any similar product is likely to get it, and once you finish cleaning the space, the dock ensures that you don't have the clean the vacuum as well.
The stick vacuum cleans itself in under 10 seconds, and unlike the F25 Ultra that needs to dry its mop for a few minutes, the experience with this one is silent almost all the way through, as it performs at under 75 dBA. Once the dock sucks out the dirt, you won't hear a peep.
What I like most about this stick vacuum is its simplicity. Rather than forcing users to wade through a world of AI features and pointless voice commands, the H60 Hub Ultra focuses on what's most important: keeping our homes clean with minimal effort.