This Android Tablet Is A Powerful iPad Mini Replacement — If You Can Find One

There are several popular tablets you can find if you're looking for a small, lightweight device to carry with you. Apple offers a popular choice for smaller tablets in the iPad Mini, but there are some great Android options, too. If you're looking for an iPad Mini replacement, Oppo makes a powerful tablet that looks like an ideal alternative — but that's only if you can find it online.

Oppo's Pad Mini is a rather new Android device, having been released in April 2026. The handheld tablet features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display that offers a stunning array of colors and brightness. It's also quite powerful with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. All of this makes it nice to look at and strong enough to handle games, streaming, and multitasking. However, if you want all of that power in your hands, you may struggle to find one. The Oppo Pad Mini originally released in China, but is expanding globally with new releases in India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

There may be a workaround to pick one up if you do live in another country, however. A Reddit thread discussing the Oppo Pad Mini reveals that users outside of its official markets have been able to get the device by ordering it online. The specific website cited by these users is Taobao. Perusing this website reveals that the Pad Mini is not the only gadget made by Oppo that you may be able to get.