This Android Tablet Is A Powerful iPad Mini Replacement — If You Can Find One
There are several popular tablets you can find if you're looking for a small, lightweight device to carry with you. Apple offers a popular choice for smaller tablets in the iPad Mini, but there are some great Android options, too. If you're looking for an iPad Mini replacement, Oppo makes a powerful tablet that looks like an ideal alternative — but that's only if you can find it online.
Oppo's Pad Mini is a rather new Android device, having been released in April 2026. The handheld tablet features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display that offers a stunning array of colors and brightness. It's also quite powerful with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. All of this makes it nice to look at and strong enough to handle games, streaming, and multitasking. However, if you want all of that power in your hands, you may struggle to find one. The Oppo Pad Mini originally released in China, but is expanding globally with new releases in India, Malaysia, and Singapore.
There may be a workaround to pick one up if you do live in another country, however. A Reddit thread discussing the Oppo Pad Mini reveals that users outside of its official markets have been able to get the device by ordering it online. The specific website cited by these users is Taobao. Perusing this website reveals that the Pad Mini is not the only gadget made by Oppo that you may be able to get.
The details of the Oppo Pad Mini
The Oppo Pad Mini beats out Apple's tablet in a few key areas when it comes to design and tech. The Oppo Pad Mini has a sharper, smoother, and brighter screen that includes a 344 ppi pixel density, peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and a max refresh rate of 144 Hz. It has an 8,000 mAh battery and a total of eight cores to power it all. All of that means it's a powerful iPad Mini replacement — for comparison, Apple's device only has up to a 60 Hz refresh rate, 326 ppi pixel density, 1,200-nit peak brightness, a 4,974 mAh battery, and a total of six cores.
As for the cost of the Oppo Pad Mini, the Oppo website has the Pad Mini's MSRP listed in Indian rupees, which, when converted into USD, works out to a price of around $1,000 for the tablet. That's not taking into account any shipping costs or import tariffs, however, and Oppo's Chinese store lists lower prices than its Indian storefront. You can also find it online at other stores, such as TradingShenzhen, but the price may differ slightly.
The Oppo Pad Mini is often listed as one of the most powerful Android tablets to buy if you're looking to replace your iPad Mini. Depending on where you buy the device, it may either be a bit more expensive or slightly cheaper than Apple's small tablet (more on that next), but its brighter and larger screen, ample CPU, and more powerful battery mean you'll play longer, enjoy more vivid colors while streaming, and see more on the display.
Can the Oppo Pad Mini replace an iPad Mini?
There are certainly plenty of cool iPad Mini features that might put it a step above the Oppo Pad Mini for some users. When you pit the iPad Mini and Oppo Pad Mini against each other in terms of build quality, both devices feature a unibody metal design, making them sturdy, yet still light enough to be carried about. As a replacement for Apple's device, the Oppo Pad Mini is a standout option, but its difficulty to actually obtain may ultimately give the iPad Mini the win for you.
The Oppo Pad Mini has several advantages on paper, but its price might not be much different from Apple's equivalent offering, depending on where you buy it. The matte-display version of the Oppo Pad Mini sold in India offers 256 GB of storage for a price roughly equivalent to about $1,000 USD, whereas the same version sold in China comes in 256 GB and 512 GB variants at prices that convert to around $675 and $750 USD, respectively. For comparison, Apple's 256 GB iPad Mini starts at $899 with "nano-texture glass" (a matte display finish), while the 512 GB version is priced at $1,099.
The cameras are one last aspect worth comparing. The iPad Mini comes with a 12 MP camera that is capable of shooting in 4K at up to 60 fps. The Oppo Pad Mini may have the resolution edge at 13 MP, but it only shoots at 30 fps when filming in 4K. Ultimately, finding an Oppo Pad Mini and getting it shipped to you may prove to be more challenging than simply buying an iPad Mini — Apple has stores located in several countries, making it easy to find and buy a product from just about anywhere.