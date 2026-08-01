10 Chinese Gadgets Made By Oppo

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Many people today know Oppo as one of the best smartphone camera makers, but it wasn't always like this. Founded in 2004 in China, Oppo started its journey by making digital MP3 players that ditched the old boring design for a cooler aesthetic. The formula was a hit, and in 2008, the company launched its first phone, nicknamed the "Smiley Face." Since then, Oppo has continued to innovate, with its version of fast charging introduced in 2014, before it also launched Europe's first commercially available 5G smartphone.

Oppo currently ranks as the fourth-largest global smartphone maker by market share, with the majority of its sales coming from its home market and India. Sadly, the brand has little to no presence in the United States, and that limited exposure focuses only on its phones. In China, however, the story is different. There's a whole ecosystem of Oppo products, ranging from tablets, earphones, chargers, and even power banks. To give a taste of what many consumers are missing out on, here's ten innovative Chinese gadgets from Oppo.