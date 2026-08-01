10 Chinese Gadgets Made By Oppo
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Many people today know Oppo as one of the best smartphone camera makers, but it wasn't always like this. Founded in 2004 in China, Oppo started its journey by making digital MP3 players that ditched the old boring design for a cooler aesthetic. The formula was a hit, and in 2008, the company launched its first phone, nicknamed the "Smiley Face." Since then, Oppo has continued to innovate, with its version of fast charging introduced in 2014, before it also launched Europe's first commercially available 5G smartphone.
Oppo currently ranks as the fourth-largest global smartphone maker by market share, with the majority of its sales coming from its home market and India. Sadly, the brand has little to no presence in the United States, and that limited exposure focuses only on its phones. In China, however, the story is different. There's a whole ecosystem of Oppo products, ranging from tablets, earphones, chargers, and even power banks. To give a taste of what many consumers are missing out on, here's ten innovative Chinese gadgets from Oppo.
Oppo Find X9 Ultra
Samsung and Apple have long competed to make the best camera phone. While this competition still lives, a third candidate has recently joined: Oppo. The Find X9 Ultra is a great example, as TechRadar named it the best camera phone. Much of that praise comes down to its focus on camera hardware, which is headlined by a 200MP main camera, a 200MP 3x telephoto, a 50MP ultrawide, and another 50MP 10x telephoto lens.
CNET reviewers called the photos stunning, thanks to the bigger sensor, which provides beautiful depth of field when taking portraits, without relying on software trickery. They also noted that the Hasselblad film simulations add a great deal of character. And when it comes to zoom, the X9 Ultra can get you social media-worthy photos from all the way back, inside a concert venue. Oppo also sells a DSLR-style teleconverter lens that bumps your zoom range to 300mm without any quality loss.
To keep up with content creators, the X9 Ultra can capture 4K 120FPS Dolby Vision or RAW videos, and even includes several LUTs to suit your preferences. Beyond the cameras, the phone includes the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a massive 7,050mAh silicon carbon battery and fast 100W wired charging.
Oppo Find N6
While the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 earned the number-two spot in our best folding smartphones, as per user rankings, thanks in part to its new redesign and cameras, it still wasn't enough to win the title. The top spot went to Oppo's Find N6, which builds on many of the same ideas while removing annoyances like the crease, which will not get in your way when scrolling reels. You also get full stylus support.
Under the hood is an underclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor that, according to Trusted Reviews, still runs games like "CODM" at the highest settings. There are plenty of useful multitasking features, and the internals are powered by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, meaning that the phone should last a day of intensive use.
Still, the biggest differentiator for the Find N6 is its cameras. Even though Samsung updated the optics on the Fold 7, the 10MP telephoto sensor was underwhelming. By comparison, Digital Camera World's review found that the N6's 50MP 70mm telephoto lens captures natural photos regardless of lighting conditions, and you can crop in the sensor to about 10x without losing much texture. The 200MP main sensor also takes sharp photos with a different color profile thanks to the Hasselblad partnership.
Oppo Watch X3
The Apple Watch is the best-selling wearable on planet Earth, while Android alternatives offer unique limitations. On one side, you have Samsung's Galaxy watches that, unless they're paired with a Samsung phone, refuse to give the full feature set. Then, there are Google's Pixel Watches, but the battery life isn't that long. If you live in China or Europe, the Oppo Watch X3 could be a real alternative. It costs around $440 in the U.K., and for that you get a 47mm dial watch that's cased inside a titanium chassis and covered by sapphire glass. Instead of being circular, the design is dodecagonal, and the slim bezels around the display make the watch feel far more premium. The panel is AMOLED, with 3,000-nit peak brightness and LTPO support for variable refresh rates.
Inside, there's the Snapdragon W5 chipset, which isn't the newest kid on the block. However, Tech Spurt noted that when paired with WearOS, the Watch X3 is a solid performer that handles the usual watch tasks well, albeit with a slight hitch when loading larger applications like Spotify.
Tech Gear Talk found the Watch X3's health and sleep tracking to be just as accurate as Samsung's and Google's alternatives. You can measure metrics such as Electrocardiogram (ECG), heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and stress. Beyond the basics, the Watch X3 has over 100 different workout modes and can even automatically detect activities like walking. The X3's party trick, though, is the battery life. With a 646mAh silicon carbon cell, Stuff's review found that it can last around five full days of mixed use.
Oppo Watch X3 Mini
As good as the regular Watch X3 is, its 47mm dial will feel large on smaller wrists, and nobody wants to wear a watch that looks out of place. That's exactly the reason the Watch X3 Mini exists. It's a smaller, fashion-centric version of the X3, complete with many of the same premium materials. For starters, its dial is 43mm wide and comes in three color options, including gold, silver, and brown, all of which carry that jewelry look. Despite that, the X3 Mini has a stainless-steel body, and its display is protected by the same sapphire glass. The panel is AMOLED, and the peak brightness is rated at 1,000 nits. You also get an IP68 and 5ATM water- and dust-resistance rating, so swimming shouldn't be a problem.
The X3 Mini features a heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter, wrist temperature sensor, barometer, and other necessities like GPS. You can track over 100 different types of workouts, and Oppo bundles in an AI tracking coach that analyzes your sessions to provide insight. All of this runs on the same Snapdragon Wear W5 chipset, which should be fine for everyday tasks. However, there are two trade-offs to keep in mind. The first is that it's not available outside China. Battery life is the other. The watch lasts 1.5 days of regular use, with Always On Display on.
Oppo Pad 6
Android tablets are great for watching movies or shows, but creative professionals, at least in the U.S., still prefer getting an iPad. The Chinese market, though, tells another story. There, you have multiple brands making flagship-grade tablets, and Oppo is one of those companies. The Pad 6 is the latest tablet in its lineup, costing 3,899 Yuan ($576). For this, you get a 12.1-inch 3K LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also bright at 900 nits, and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. The design is the classic metal-and-glass sandwich, with bezels surrounding the screen for better grip.
Inside the Pad 6 is the upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. While reviews of the tablet are yet to surface online, the 9500s is a flagship-grade processor, capable of reaching 3 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark and handling demanding games like "Genshin Impact." On paper, the 10,420mAh cell should also help the Pad 6 last multiple days on a single charge, and there's even support for 67W fast charging.
While Oppo's ColorOS could feel a bit iOS-inspired, it does include solid multitasking features that make much better use of the large display. You can run desktop-style WPS Office applications and, with a compatible Oppo phone, drag and drop files, mirror your phone's screen, and even access its clipboard for easier note-taking.
Oppo Pad Mini
Apple is the undisputed king of compact tablets thanks to the iPad mini. And its appeal is quite clear. Most tablets have big displays, which is perfectly fine for at-home use, but taking a giant 13-inch screen with you everywhere is simply not possible. A small tablet is great for taking notes on the go or just watching a show while waiting to board a flight. And if you're looking for something similar in the Android space, the Oppo Pad Mini is worth a look.
The first thing you'll notice is the design. The Pad Mini carries the same unibody metal design and the 3:2 aspect ratio screen, but replaces the bezels of the iPad mini in favor of a smartphone-like front, with just 2.99mm-wide bezels and a notched selfie camera. The 8.8-inch panel is AMOLED with a 144 Hz refresh rate.
Despite the compact size, the Pad Mini houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. According to NotebookCheck, it scores 2,921 points in Geekbench's single-core test, and 9,608 points in the multi-core test. This translates into excellent gaming performance in titles like "PUBG," where it can maintain high frame rates without throttling. The tablet also packs an 8,000mAh battery, and you get the same multitasking features as the bigger Pad 6, complete with a suite of AI transcription and note-taking tools. The Pad Mini costs 3,999 Yuan for the 12GB RAM version, which works out to about $590 — almost the same price as the iPad Mini.
Oppo Enco Clip 2
True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds are great for listening to audio on the go. And with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) getting better every year, you can simply tune out the outside world when needed. As good as this sounds, not everyone is a fan of the suction feeling that comes with earbuds. Not to mention the fact that it can be dangerous walking on the road with ANC turned on. That's the problem Enco Clip 2 earbuds solve. They use an open-ear design and sit outside your ear canal. There are two components: the speaker unit and the main body. Both are connected by a bridge, looking a lot like earrings.
Setting fashion aside, reviewers love how comfortable the Clip 2 are to wear every day, without strain, thanks to the 5g weight. While sound quality takes a hit when you let all the ambient noise come through, Trusted Reviews said it's not that bad. They noted that the earbuds sound very balanced overall. The mids are clear, making them great for listening to podcasts or audiobooks while jogging. Oppo's HeyMelody app offers extensive customization options for the Clip 2, including a full equalizer, spatial audio, and Spotify Tap. The latter plays a song based on your listening habits whenever you triple-tap the buds. The Clip 2 are available in the U.K. for about $240.
Oppo Bubble Selfie Screen
No matter how much you spend, the selfie camera is usually the weakest camera on a phone. This is a real limitation for content creators and anyone who enjoys documenting their life. After all, you can only frame yourself perfectly with the selfie camera. While you could use a dedicated camera for vlogging, Oppo's new Bubble Selfie Screen is a simpler solution. It's an accessory for your Oppo phone that attaches to the back and includes a circular AMOLED display.
At its core, the Bubble Screen is a fun tool. Connected via Bluetooth, you can use it to display images, short videos, and some animated characters to add some personality to an otherwise boring phone back. While you can adjust settings like brightness directly on the screen, Oppo has built a dedicated app for more controls. For the most important function of all, the preview screen, the Bubble can mirror the live viewfinder from the rear camera, allowing you to frame shots without guessing. Sadly, it's not perfect. The accessory only works with select Oppo phones, including the Reno and Find X series. There's no MagSafe compatibility.
Oppo 50W Magnetic Mini Turbo 2 Charger
Wireless charging has been around for years. Yet, for most mainstream flagships, it's still a slow method that can make use rather awkward. Oppo flagships, however, are different. The latest Find X9 series can charge at 50W wirelessly — faster than the iPhone 17's wired charging speed – and Oppo has released a 50W Magnetic Mini Turbo 2 charger.
It can recharge the Find X9 Ultra's 7,050mAh battery from 0% to 50% in around 45 minutes. Thanks to Qi2.2 compatibility, it also works with other Androids and iPhones, though the speeds will be slower. Beyond that, a desktop stand is included in the box, to set up a station.
A concern some have with wireless chargers is the heat. To address that, the Turbo 2 features a centrifugal fan and a Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC). This can be especially useful for mobile gamers, who need to have their phone charged while also keeping it cool.
Oppo Magnetic Energy Card Power Bank
Power banks are great when you're on the go and don't have time to stop at a coffee shop and charge your phone. However, many of the best power banks are bulky, making them inconvenient to slip into a pocket. If you're in the market for a hassle-free charging device, at least in China, Malaysia, or Singapore, Oppo has something interesting: the Magnetic Energy Card Power Bank. It costs 149 Yuan ($22) and charges devices both wired and wireless. The capacity is rated at 5,000mAh, which should be enough to recharge most smartphones to around 75%.
The real reason why the Energy Card Power Bank made this list, though, is its size. Measuring just 3.8 × 2.7 × 0.3 inches, it's slim enough to fit in a wallet, hence the name. Despite its slim profile, the Card Power Bank has a temperature-monitoring system to prevent overheating and a battery indicator. It charges via USB-C.
Methodology
This list includes products that are currently exclusive to the Chinese market or have launched globally in only select countries, excluding the United States. Many of these gadgets offer something genuinely different from the norm in the West, gaining favorable reviews from trusted media outlets such as NotebookCheck, Trusted Reviews, and TechRadar, alongside our own testing of products to verify key features and real-world performance.