Do Portable Projectors Work For A Home Theater?

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Why spend upwards of $1,000 on a big-screen TV or home theater projector when a bite-sized lens costs significantly less and delivers just as large (if not larger) an image? We're glad you asked, because there are tons of budget-friendly portable projectors on the market right now. Unfortunately, some folks are buying these products with the expectation that they'll bring the same kind of picture quality and features to the table as hardware that's more than double the price. That's simply not the case, and sometimes, it really is as easy as the numbers.

In the case of projection technology, the main digits to fret over are the device's ANSI lumens rating. This is the official metric for measuring projector brightness, and most compact models struggle to output more than 300 ANSI lumens. For small bedrooms and viewing spaces with easy-to-control ambient lighting, that's probably just enough illumination; for a dedicated home theater with a sizable projector screen, 300 lumens probably won't cut it. Ideally, screens that are 100 inches or larger should be paired with a projector that reliably outputs at least 1,500 ANSI lumens.

A bigger screen needs a lot of lighting, and if you're building off of a strong source, you run the risk of visuals looking dim and color-starved: the antithesis of good home theater picture quality. And while ambient lighting from a lamp or ceiling fixture might be manageable, if your theater space has windows that drench the room in sunlight for most of the day, you should definitely bundle some blackout curtains with your projector purchase — even if you decide on a premium model.