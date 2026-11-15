At face value, there's a lot to like about Reflect Orbital's plan to build a constellation of satellites capable of reflecting sunlight onto Earth's surface after sunset. The U.S. company claims the system could serve a range of useful purposes, such as providing extra light for solar farms that would otherwise spend more time in darkness. It could also provide illumination over a broad area for search-and-rescue operations where working around the clock can save lives. It could extend operating hours at industrial sites and even improve harvests. The project is still in the planning stage, but astronomers are already voicing concerns that the sun-reflecting satellites could sound the death knell for Earth-based exploration of the universe.

The American Astronomical Society (AAS), along with 27 other scientific organizations, is warning of potentially devastating consequences. One major concern is that the reflected sunlight could be bright enough to overwhelm sensitive image sensors on telescopes, ruining images and rendering observations unusable. Even when the satellites are not directly in a telescope's line of sight, light scattered by Earth's atmosphere could brighten the night sky, making it harder for the telescopes to detect faint and distant objects. Such a scenario could make it more challenging to search for potentially hazardous asteroids, too, which can be difficult to pick out even under ideal conditions.

Astronomers are also worried about the sheer scale of the proposed constellation, with tens of thousands of mirrors potentially transforming the night sky. Princeton University astrophysicist Gaspar Bakos commented: "This is not a 'concern' — this is like a bullet in your head. It's the end of ground-based astronomy." Attempting to reassure astronomers, Reflect Orbital said it will share satellite positions in advance and avoid directing reflections toward observatories, and also orient inactive satellites to minimize their visibility.