Stop Using Google Calendar Like A Fridge Magnet And Try These 4 Features

Far too many people treat their digital calendar like an analog display. But it's time to stop using Google Calendar the same way you would a paper calendar on a fridge, and start using it to its full potential. Though the app may seem boring and simple in theory, Google Calendar is actually packed with some great tools; it's an incredible free productivity app that can make you more organized than you ever thought possible.

Scheduling with a digital calendar can (and should) go much further than just using basic times and dates. Fortunately, Google Calendar is actually flush with features that can help you manage your time better, and it can integrate with other productivity apps from Google. Overall, the app makes it easy to streamline all of your calendar events, so you know exactly what's happening when. That, in turn, can lighten your mental load, and who doesn't want that?

Setting some (or all) of these features up for yourself on Google Calendar is super easy and only takes a few minutes in total. Plus, you'll keep reaping the payoff for years to come. There's nothing to not like about that, so let's dive in and take a look at these four handy features.