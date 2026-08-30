30 Google Sheets Shortcuts That Can Have A Huge Effect On Your Workflow

If you use Google Sheets often, you'll know how frustrating it can be hunting for specific tools or settings. Aside from being annoying, constantly having to search through toolbars and context menus slows progress and wastes your precious time. Google Sheets actually has dozens of built-in shortcuts, from the well-known to the obscure. Master these, and your hands will rarely ever have to leave the keyboard, making you faster, more efficient, and cooler than everyone else in the office.

Naturally, some shortcuts are more useful than others. For instance, shortcuts requiring multiple sequential keypresses were intentionally left out, as they're harder to remember and mostly used for navigating menus anyway. You'll notice that copy, paste, and undo aren't mentioned either: The list below was carefully curated, with shortcuts only included if they're likely to save you time, or make a noticeable difference to your workflow and they aren't already widely-known.