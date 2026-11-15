5 Workout Headphones To Buy Instead Of Galaxy Buds

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There are several compelling reasons to get a pair of Galaxy Buds to use as workout headphones, as they feature sweat and water resistance with an IP57 rating, an ergonomic and secure fit that works well with most ears, and great active noise cancellation. Besides that, Samsung also offers a wide range of Galaxy Buds models, like the Galaxy Buds On, which are earbuds that don't actually enter your ears. Still, if you don't have a Samsung or Android phone, you don't like the fit of Galaxy Buds, or you simply dislike their sound profile, there are a number of other workout headphones that can help get the job done — whether that's running, strength training, or just a brisk walk. Among the top selections, there's the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, Apple AirPods 5, and Shokz OpenRun Pro 2.

BGR selected the products you'll see below based on previous experience with each of the earbud models — but we also took into account what other experts and real-life customers had to say about these headphones. The writer of this article has used each of these products personally, having tested them during workouts and even going so far as to review most of the models. Where appropriate, we will include some of this firsthand experience to help give you a unique perspective on what it's like running long distances with these headphones, hitting the gym, and doing other activities.

That said, BGR is not suggesting that potential customers shouldn't get Samsung Galaxy Buds. Rather, we're highlighting alternatives that can compete with or even surpass Galaxy Buds models in some areas to help you find your next go-to headphones for workouts.