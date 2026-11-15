4 Anker Accessories That Can Upgrade Your Nightstand

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Emptying your pockets at the end of a long workday can be quite a surprising visual. You might be wondering how you were ever able to fit that much tech into a single pair of Levi's; you may also be wondering how you managed to fit an entire power bank in your pocket. These are your everyday carry gadgets — we're talking devices like phones, tablets, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and so on. We're willing to bet all of this tech needs a good recharge, but there are only two AC outlets behind your nightstand. Not to worry: The talented folks at Anker are on the job.

A brand perhaps best known for chargers and charging accessories, Anker makes a number of useful nightstand companions that are perfect for charging several devices. They're also great at removing cord clutter, and all products are protected by at least one of Anker's multi-point failsafe systems. We know how tedious it can be to scroll through page after page of "charger" results, so we hand-picked the four best Anker accessories that can upgrade your nightstand. Less reading, less stress, but more value? It's all here, friends, and our first selection also happens to be our favorite.