4 Reasons Why Your 3D Printer Is Stopping In The Middle Of A Print

3D printing is satisfying as long as you don't run into a problem. Usually, 3D printing can take several hours, but sometimes it may even take days just to complete a single project, depending on its scope. Having the printing stop unexpectedly in the middle of the process can be extremely frustrating, especially when you don't know what's causing the stoppage. While some of the problems can be simple enough to understand what went wrong, others may indicate a bigger issue related to hardware or the software.

Understanding what issue caused the interruption in 3D printing can help you troubleshoot the main cause and potentially save you the trouble of facing the same issue in the future. Some of the main reasons why a 3D printer can unexpectedly stop while printing are: a corrupted SD card or G-code file, clogged nozzle or extrusion problems, overheating and thermal protection issues, and unexpected power interruptions. The printer depends on several components such as the hotend, nozzle, motors, sensors, and firmware, making it difficult to figure out the cause. So, if you can't see what's wrong with the printer, it would be better to take it to a qualified technician.