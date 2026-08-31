5 Common 3D Printing Issues And How To Fix Them

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There's nothing worse than the sinking feeling one experiences when checking on a two-day print only to find a bed of 3D-printed spaghetti. It's happened to me more times than I care to admit, but it's not always a schoolboy error. Users can research the best slicer settings for their printer and filament, but sometimes one setting is missed and that Spider-Man bust that looked cool and easy to print for beginners on Printables looks more like Carnage after a bad night out.

FDM 3D printing is now more accessible than ever, with newcomers to the hobby getting to skip the dark days of self-leveling a print bed. Current 3D printer models are pretty much automated, but that doesn't mean things can't go wrong. I've come up with five of the most common 3D printing issues I've encountered in my five years in the hobby, and every single one is fixable with a bit of setup know-how, preparation, and maintenance. They mostly come down to how filament extrudes from the heated nozzle and how the first layers bond to the plate. Most free libraries of community-made STL files such as Thingiverse, Printables, and MakerWorld are projects that have been tried and tested, which usually means 3D printing issues stem from one of the fixes below.