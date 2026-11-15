This California Oil Field Has 65,000 Solar Panels - Here's Why

The idea of a solar farm assisting with oil-pumping operations may sound incongruous, but that's exactly what's happening at the Lost Hills oil field in California. Developed by solar company SunPower for oil giant Chevron, the facility's 65,000 solar panels cover around 220 acres of land alongside the Lost Hills oil field. The installation has a generating capacity of 29 megawatts and began supplying electricity back in 2020.

The field itself has been producing oil since 1910, using pumps to bring crude to the surface. The extracted fluids are then separated and processed, while water is injected underground to maintain reservoir pressure and sustain production. Before the solar installation, all of the electricity needed for those operations was purchased from local utility sources. The solar farm was designed to meet around 80% of the field's electricity requirements, with any surplus daytime generation exported to the electricity grid.

You'd be forgiven for thinking there's a big contradiction here. After all, renewable energy sources are meant to be replacing fossil fuels rather than helping to produce them. But the situation isn't quite as straightforward as it first appears. By generating its own electricity, Lost Hills is actually reducing the amount it needs to draw from the grid, which still relies partly on natural gas and other fuels. So in this case, solar power is displacing some conventional electricity generation, but it isn't replacing the oil itself. Instead, it's making the process of extracting that oil potentially less carbon-intensive. As you can see, it's an unusual partnership, with renewable energy helping to sustain the very industry that the energy transition is ultimately supposed to move us away from.