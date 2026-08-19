These States Generated More Electricity From Solar Than Coal Or Natural Gas For The First Time

Three U.S. states reached an exciting milestone by generating more electricity from solar panels than any other source for the very first time in their history. According to global clean energy think tank Ember, the states of Maine, Massachusetts, and Utah all produced more power from solar than either coal or natural gas in May 2026, the last month for which data is available. We've linked to Ember's data on each state so you can see for yourself how the total share of different energy sources has changed over the last five years.

In Massachusetts, there was a significant drop in gas of nearly half a terawatt-hour (TWh) between April and May. That helped the solar panels overtake gas as the state's top energy source with a sizable gap between the two. However, in Maine and Utah, the difference was much smaller. Maine produced 0.34TWh from solar and 0.3TWh from gas, though it also gets quite a bit from wind, hydropower, and biofuel; Utah produced 0.96TWh from solar, with gas and coal close behind at 0.94 TWh and 0.82 TWh.

Still, while the difference may be small, it's particularly exciting to see clear results from solar expansion in Utah, which still gets around two-thirds of its electricity from fossil fuels. It will also be interesting to watch how these trends hold as solar production peaks in the summer months.