9 States With The Most Solar Panels (And How They Use Them)

Solar energy is a key pillar not only within the world of renewable energy, but also in the total energy mix of the world. Interest in photovoltaic panel technology continues to grow as individual home solar installations are able to reduce the strain on grids and save individual residents significant money. Countries like China are steaming ahead with a solar power surplus the U.S. could only dream of, but don't make the mistake of thinking America is sitting on its laurels and letting the sunshine go to waste.

That said, making the shift to solar isn't easy, whether you're an individual or a government entity. It requires expensive infrastructure and careful planning. At a state level, the amount of progress toward making solar a key part of the energy mix has gone better in some places than others. Sometimes it's just that a state's geography doesn't mesh well with solar, but more often than not it's the exact mix of public policy and private appetite for this rapidly developing technology that determines how fast the rollout can happen.

So, which states are doing the best job of making the move to solar? We looked up the data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) to determine which states are generating the most total solar power as of June 2026, and then we found examples of how each state is using its solar energy.