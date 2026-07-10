Grazing Sheep On Solar Farms Are Having A Major Effect On Farmer Incomes

The more scarce land becomes, the more sense it makes to practice multi-purpose use. Take, for example, solar farms, which require massive stretches of land for the installations. Conventionally, that's space dedicated solely to the solar farm, and a lot of it goes to waste. Agrivoltaics addresses this problem by turning it into dual-use property or co-located zones. The panels are installed normally, but crops, livestock, and pollinator habitats are located beneath the panels or between the rows of the installation. Solar panels over crops are being used by Arizona farmworkers to great effect. Even simpler practices like allowing livestock to graze on the vegetation beneath panels offer huge benefits.

In fact, one of the more mature forms of agrivoltaics involves grazing sheep, or rather a new term dubbed 'solar shepherds.' Researchers from the University of Western Ontario's Ivey School of Business and a professional shepherd from The Lara Costa farm have published a new study assessing the financial benefits of solar shepherding. They found that some related businesses have garnered incomes as high as doctors, lawyers, and senior engineers, in places like Canada. It's worth noting that this practice is also gaining popularity and momentum in the region, in no small part thanks to its benefits, but also due to organizations like Agrivoltaics Canada.

The study looked at two solar shepherding business models commonly used in the area: breeding ewes, or female sheep, and purchasing lambs from a yearly auction instead. Both instances resulted in massive profits for farmers. A return on investment was shown to be in the range of 16% to 31% for breeding, versus returns of 22% to 43% for auctions. In other words, solar shepherds stand to make a lot of money.