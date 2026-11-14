Chris Hemsworth's 94-Minute Remake Of A Classic '80s Action Movie Is Streaming For Free

Chris Hemsworth became a household name thanks to playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, the sheer magnitude of that franchise has overshadowed some of the other entertaining, action-packed adventures in his oeuvre. This brings us to 2012's "Red Dawn," a remake of a somewhat controversial '80s action movie that's currently available to stream for free on Tubi.

"Red Dawn" sees Hemsworth play Jed Eckert, a Marine who teams up with a group of young heroes to protect their town from North Korean invaders. Like John Milius' 1984 original, which sees American youth take on Cubans and Soviets, "Red Dawn" aimed to be a topical action movie. This one isn't as ideologically driven as Milius' flick, but it's definitely a throwback to the ultra-patriotic, arguably jingoistic America-centric actioners from that era.

Be that as it may, action fans probably won't view "Red Dawn" as a remake that's better than the original movie. The movie received mostly negative reviews, but some critics praised it as an entertaining action romp with energetic battle scenes and a documentary-like aesthetic. What's more, the film made some folks believe that Hemsworth would turn into a major star shortly after.