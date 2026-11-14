Chris Hemsworth's 94-Minute Remake Of A Classic '80s Action Movie Is Streaming For Free
Chris Hemsworth became a household name thanks to playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, the sheer magnitude of that franchise has overshadowed some of the other entertaining, action-packed adventures in his oeuvre. This brings us to 2012's "Red Dawn," a remake of a somewhat controversial '80s action movie that's currently available to stream for free on Tubi.
"Red Dawn" sees Hemsworth play Jed Eckert, a Marine who teams up with a group of young heroes to protect their town from North Korean invaders. Like John Milius' 1984 original, which sees American youth take on Cubans and Soviets, "Red Dawn" aimed to be a topical action movie. This one isn't as ideologically driven as Milius' flick, but it's definitely a throwback to the ultra-patriotic, arguably jingoistic America-centric actioners from that era.
Be that as it may, action fans probably won't view "Red Dawn" as a remake that's better than the original movie. The movie received mostly negative reviews, but some critics praised it as an entertaining action romp with energetic battle scenes and a documentary-like aesthetic. What's more, the film made some folks believe that Hemsworth would turn into a major star shortly after.
Red Dawn highlights Chris Hemsworth's star appeal
"Red Dawn" allows Chris Hemsworth to play to his strengths as a likable hero with impressive physical attributes. He delivers a solid performance as the aforementioned soldier, bringing an aura to the screen that elevates the fun factor. Director Dan Bradley knew Hemsworth was born to be an action star — and he wasn't shocked when Marvel came calling soon after "Red Dawn" entered production.
"[He] was head and shoulders above the rest of the pack," Bradley told SciFi Now. "In fact, when I told the producer my first five choices for this character it was Chris Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth. I knew instantly he would be a star, and the day after I cast him and we agreed to do the movie he was hired to — he was cast to play Thor."
"Red Dawn" isn't the Thor actor's only good movie from around this time period. Also in 2012, Hemsworth starred in the cult classic sci-fi horror flick "Cabin in the Woods," which also deserves more appreciation in modern times. For now, though, ignore the critics, head on over to Tubi, and give "Red Dawn" a chance.