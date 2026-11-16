I Finally Ditched Netflix For Jellyfin, Even On Mobile — Here's How

I've managed to ditch Netflix entirely, if you can believe it. After subscribing during my first week at university to bury my head in some movies and shows while adjusting to being three hours away from anyone I once knew way back in 2013, I have now canceled my subscription. Considering the rising costs of the service and my complete lack of interest in a majority of the output (aside from some comedy specials like "Uncle Stav"), it was time to cut ties.

In fact, the last thing I watched through Netflix was that "GTA 6" 30-minute trailer. My subscription lapsed the day after. Now, I've fully committed to Jellyfin, the open-source media streamer that runs on something as small as the Geekom A8 mini PC. It asks for a little more work than something like Plex, mostly in terms of organization, but it's entirely free.

Birthed out of Emby, another media server that was forked since it ditched open source, Jellyfin has been around since 2018. Now on version 12, there's never been a better time to start using it. I've even managed to get it working on the go, using a really nice alternative app on my phone that gets served over the web with a custom domain. Surprisingly, it's not as hard as it sounds to get going.