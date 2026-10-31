You Don't Need A Huge Desktop For A Home Media Server - Try These 4 Mini PCs Instead

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If you want a media center at home but think a desktop would take up too much space, the good news is that a mini PC can handle the same job. With one of these small powerhouses, you can bring together movies, music, and personal videos to access on different devices without giving up a huge chunk of your living room to a computer case.

Even a mini PC can run programs like Plex and Jellyfin, which help you create a personal media server. You can organize different files into a library that you can browse from your TV, phone, or other compatible gadget, such as a console. But there are other things to consider here, since storing a movie is only part of the job, and converting it during playback can ask quite a bit of the hardware.

For that reason, we selected some mini PCs that can work well for this task, especially because they offer features like video acceleration, good network connections, and room to expand the storage. Whether you want to start with a modest collection or keep everything in one place from the get-go, there's a good compact option for the job.