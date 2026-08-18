10 Things To Stop Doing If You Have A Mini PC

If you've been watching the state of the computer world, with rising hardware prices and scarcer components, you may have seen mini PCs starting to become the norm. These tiny computers are basically laptops with the laptop bits removed, and with a smidge more upgradability in some cases. As integrated computer systems, they're often cheaper than a similarly-specced desktop, and there's also a great used market for them. Which means there's a good chance that you've either picked one up already or you're planning to shortly.

If you've already taken the plunge, you're probably aware that there are many perks when switching to a mini PC, like their excellent value for money, their versatility, and how portable they are thanks to their small form factor. However, there are some things those coming from laptops or desktop to the world of mini PCs might do that either isn't good for your mini PC, or prevents you from enjoying the full benefits of these tiny titans.

Since these computers are neither fish, nor fowl, nor Raspberry Pi, they do need some measure of special consideration. Not everyone will be equally guilty of every faux pas, but odds are you're likely to commit one of these.