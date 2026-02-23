With The Computer World On Fire, Mini PCs Might Become The New Norm - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Computers have gradually been shrinking ever since they were invented. The first computer weighed several tons and filled up a room, and these days you can buy personal laptops that can play the latest games but are thinner than books. However, due to recent shifts in the industry, they might be supplanted by a somewhat unique style of computer: the mini PC. That's not to say people will abandon laptops, just that mini PC sales might eclipse laptop and standard desktop sales.

Mini PCs, as their name implies, are computers with absolutely tiny form factors. You can completely hide and mount one behind a monitor, which is perfect for people who don't have enough space for a full-size tower PC. Yet despite fitting inside palms, mini PCs are still fully functional computers with all the necessary components, just crammed into a minuscule case. Unlike laptops, you can't use mini PCs unless you provide an external power supply (such as a wall outlet) or plug in a monitor, mouse, and keyboard, but you can still take mini PCs on the go.

Hypothetically, if you have a hybrid job that lets you work from both the office and home, you could use a mini PC in your cubicle for all your work-related tasks, stuff the computer inside your pocket, and then continue from where you left off the next day from the comfort of your home. However, you could do the same with a laptop, but you need a backpack for storage. Mini PCs are poised to become the new norm because of technological advances and shakeups in the computer industry. Consumers generally want low-energy devices and something that doesn't take up a lot of real estate on their desk.