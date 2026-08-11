8 Perks Of Switching To A Mini PC

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It seems the world has fallen in love with mini PCs, from Apple's Mac Mini to units from one of the many tiny PCs available from companies like Beelink, Geekom, Minisforum, and even veteran PC brands like Dell or Lenovo. There's no doubt that Mini PCs are appealing in various ways.

However, if you want a general-purpose computer, you have plenty of options. The standard desktop PC is still going strong, but unless you're a high-end PC gamer or professional workstation user, most of that desktop PC is just wasted space. If space doesn't matter, though, desktops are cost-effective and have a great upgrade path. Laptops, on the other hand, are often the right choice for people who need to sit at a desk and work, but also sometimes use their computers on the go. However, you have to deal with extra costs and compromises that make no sense if you never need the full desktop operating system experience on the go.

Mini PCs represent this awesome middle ground for people who don't need a laptop, but also don't need a hulking, power-hungry desktop PC either. A typical mini PC is effectively a laptop stuffed into a tiny screenless box, but without the same thermal and power limits. If you've never considered a mini PC before, you should know there are many perks to thinking small.