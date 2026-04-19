What's The Point Of A Mini PC If You Already Have A Laptop?

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A mini PC is exactly what it sounds like: A small unit that takes up less space than a traditional tower PC. Although not ideal for some tech-intensive purposes, like gaming, mini PCs could become the new norm for basic work and recreation tasks. For many, a laptop already serves this purpose, so they might wonder why to even consider getting a mini PC.

While not necessary for everyone, some find that mini PCs are preferable to laptops due to factors such as size and price. A mini PC doesn't have a built-in monitor, keyboard, and touchpad like a laptop does. That said, if you perform most of your computer-based tasks in the same place, like an office or room in your home, that might not be a deterrent as the mini PC can act as a dedicated desktop unit.

And if you already have a laptop, you can use it on the go when your mini PC won't suffice. The mini computer route is worth considering if you're planning to upgrade your laptop, which you shouldn't wait on. You can go with a cheap model or Apple's solid alternative, the Mac mini, and for what it's worth, a mini PC can also replace your TV's streaming devices.