What's The Point Of A Mini PC If You Already Have A Laptop?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A mini PC is exactly what it sounds like: A small unit that takes up less space than a traditional tower PC. Although not ideal for some tech-intensive purposes, like gaming, mini PCs could become the new norm for basic work and recreation tasks. For many, a laptop already serves this purpose, so they might wonder why to even consider getting a mini PC.
While not necessary for everyone, some find that mini PCs are preferable to laptops due to factors such as size and price. A mini PC doesn't have a built-in monitor, keyboard, and touchpad like a laptop does. That said, if you perform most of your computer-based tasks in the same place, like an office or room in your home, that might not be a deterrent as the mini PC can act as a dedicated desktop unit.
And if you already have a laptop, you can use it on the go when your mini PC won't suffice. The mini computer route is worth considering if you're planning to upgrade your laptop, which you shouldn't wait on. You can go with a cheap model or Apple's solid alternative, the Mac mini, and for what it's worth, a mini PC can also replace your TV's streaming devices.
Mini PCs offer a range of benefits
Along with the benefits already mentioned, such as portability, some who've made the switch note that a mini PC's power usage is fairly low and that they don't tend to get as hot as a laptop. Other cited benefits include strong performance, the ability to run apps with ease, straightforward setup, and relatively low costs. The GMKtec G10 mini PC is available for $300, while HP's 15.6" FHD laptop runs as much as $649 as an example.
Like a traditional PC, the mini version plugs into external peripherals like a monitor and keyboard. But a mini PC offers more choice over said peripherals versus a laptop, as users can pick and choose the screen and keyboard they prefer. That said, no two mini PCs are exactly the same, making it important to research you options before making a purchase. Doing so is key to choosing a mini PC that best suits your needs.