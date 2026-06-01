3 Of The Best Personal Media Server Platforms You Can Try

With many of the popular streaming services growing more expensive, you may eventually reach a point where belt-tightening is needed. When money is at a minimum, it's time to reprioritize, and luxuries like media consumption are often the first to get cut. But even as streaming prices get out of control, we can still take the reins with our own media, just like the good old days of physical disks and tapes. Rather than wasting money on a service you rarely watch or one that simply costs too much for the quality of content, there is a solution out there, and it's rather simple to jump into. Just roll out your own media server, which is as easy as turning an old computer into a powerful media center.

Of course, with so many media server platforms on the market these days, it can be challenging to choose the right one for your particular media center setup. But worry not, as we've put our tech expertise to use and dug deep to uncover the best platforms in this category. Between our top three choices, just about everyone's needs should be covered, whether you're looking for services with commercial backing or prefer an open-source option that's free. Either way, after launching your very own media server that can stream your hand-picked content, even when you're away from home, it'll be hard to ever return to costlier methods like Prime Video or Netflix.

So if you've always wanted to build out your own media server, but weren't sure which platform to start with, we've got you covered. Below are three of the best personal media server platforms you can try today.