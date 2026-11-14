Colin Farrell's Remake Of A Classic '90s Sci-Fi Movie Is A Prime Video Streaming Hit

Len Wiseman's "Total Recall" released in August 2012, and neither critics nor audiences were very kind to it. But fourteen years after Colin Farrell and Kate Beckinsale starred in this failed remake of a '90s sci-fi movie classic, it's doing a lot better on Prime Video. In fact, at the time of writing, the movie was even appearing in Prime Video's Top 10 in the U.S.

Wiseman's "Total Recall" is a remake of the original 1990 movie, and while there are some changes to how it plays out, the setup is still mostly the same. Colin Farrell plays Douglas Quaid, a man who's grown so tired of his life that he goes to Rekall to have the memories of a secret agent put into his head. However, everything quickly goes wrong when Rekall realizes that Quaid already has memories hidden in his mind.

Armed with combat instincts and searching for answers, Quaid soon sets off on a journey to figure out who he is and why his memories have been repressed. The movie is based on Philip K. Dick's short story "We Can Remember It For You Wholesale," and the 1990 version is still one of the more mind-bending sci-fi movies based on classic short stories. While the remake is clearly inspired by the 1990 movie from Paul Verhoeven, it does include some pretty big changes to the story overall, including the blending of two characters from the original film.