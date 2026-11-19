If you're low on iPhone storage, or you just want to make sure you're keeping a clean and organized library, iOS has a built-in feature that can help you find duplicate pictures and merge them into a single file. With that, you're not required to download third-party apps, send your photos to a server, or anything like that. Within just a few taps, you can combine hundreds of photos and videos. To do that, open the Photos app > Collections > Scroll down to Utilities > Duplicates > Select All > Merge. Then, you can choose between "Merge Exact Copies Only" or "Merge (All) Items."

The difference between these two options is that you might have a slightly different photo or video, and Apple gives you the choice of whether to combine those very similar images. For the "Merge Exact Copies Only," this can be helpful if you have that social media app toggle on that pretty much downloads every photo or video someone sends you on WhatsApp, iMessage, Telegram, and more. According to Apple, "duplicates include both exact copies that may have different metadata, as well as photos that appear to be the same, but may have unique resolutions, file formats, or other slight differences."

If you've worked through that process recently, there's a possibility that the option won't be available under the Photos app, but if you have never tried this feature, it's possible that you could be surprised with the amount of images you can merge and save storage. Besides that, you can have more granular control and only select the specific images you want to merge.