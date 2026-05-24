The Single Backup Mistake That Could Lead To Losing Years Of Photos

For many people, cloud storage is a safety net. You take a photo with your phone, and by the time you finish looking at it, it's already backed up to the cloud. However, saving your photos to the cloud is not always the same as backing them up, and if you aren't careful, you could end up losing hundreds or thousands of gigabytes of photos.

The primary issue comes down to how services like Google Photos, iCloud, and Microsoft's OneDrive actually work. They are often marketed as both file syncing and backup services. However, most people tend to use them solely as file syncing services to keep their files easily accessible across all their devices.

There are still files you shouldn't upload to cloud storage, but if you're trying to keep your everyday photos or files safe, cloud services can be very easy to use. However, if you don't fully understand the difference between a proper backup and file syncing, you risk losing everything.