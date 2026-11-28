Many people have gotten used to using smartwatches to track various aspects of their health. Besides being able to track things such as step counts, workouts, heart rates, and sleeping patterns, Samsung Galaxy smartwatches from the Galaxy Watch5 series onward can track skin temperature as well, and it might be more useful than you'd expect.

Galaxy Watches that have temperature tracking capability can have a few different use cases, from tracking your menstrual cycle and ovulation to identifying abnormal nightly temperature ranges that could indicate illness or infection, though Samsung says the data shouldn't be used to diagnose health conditions. In addition to skin temperature readings, some Samsung Galaxy Watches can also measure blood pressure to track hypertension, once calibrated with a cuff.

Modern Galaxy smartwatches can be used to track menstrual cycles through skin temperature readings, where basal body temperature increases by about 0.5 to 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit. When used consistently, your Galaxy smartwatch can detect temperature fluctuation before or after ovulation and help more accurately pinpoint cycles.

Also, like other smartwatches, modern Galaxy Watches can track sleep score, but don't put too much emphasis on it because tracking your sleep score with a smartwatch might not actually help, as it can cause unwanted sleep issues in the long run.