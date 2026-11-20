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The iPhone Duo gives Apple's smartphone brand its first major redesign in the form of a folding device with more screen space, an underdisplay camera, and more cool new features. However, given its unique design, there aren't all that many accessories for the new model yet. Currently, the only first-party offerings are the $79 iPhone Duo Case and the $129 iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand. Since the latter provides an easy way to prop up the device, it seems like the obvious choice, but there's a much cheaper option to consider: a PopSocket.

Though not all of your old MagSafe accessories are compatible with the iPhone Duo, a simple PopSocket will easily fit on the back of any phone and is even considered an essential by some foldable users. In particular, the Low-Pro Grip is a great fit for the Duo. When flat, it's just 2.6 millimeters thick, which is slimmer than the camera bump on most iPhones, and it also includes a fold-out kickstand. At $40, a PopSocket Low-Pro Grip costs less than a third of what Apple's Folio will run you. Plus, you can use the PopSocket with whatever case you want or even go fully caseless.

Alternatively, the company Ohsnap makes the Snap Grip ($39.98) and Grip Stand ($49.99), the latter of which comes with a 350-degree adjustable stand. These have the advantage of dual-sided MagSafe magnets, which means you can wirelessly charge your phone without removing the grip. That might be a deciding factor, but there are pros and cons to each of these Folio alternatives, some of which might help with — or exacerbate — the Duo's quirks.