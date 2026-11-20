Skip The Apple Folio For Your iPhone Duo And Get This MagSafe Attachment Instead
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The iPhone Duo gives Apple's smartphone brand its first major redesign in the form of a folding device with more screen space, an underdisplay camera, and more cool new features. However, given its unique design, there aren't all that many accessories for the new model yet. Currently, the only first-party offerings are the $79 iPhone Duo Case and the $129 iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand. Since the latter provides an easy way to prop up the device, it seems like the obvious choice, but there's a much cheaper option to consider: a PopSocket.
Though not all of your old MagSafe accessories are compatible with the iPhone Duo, a simple PopSocket will easily fit on the back of any phone and is even considered an essential by some foldable users. In particular, the Low-Pro Grip is a great fit for the Duo. When flat, it's just 2.6 millimeters thick, which is slimmer than the camera bump on most iPhones, and it also includes a fold-out kickstand. At $40, a PopSocket Low-Pro Grip costs less than a third of what Apple's Folio will run you. Plus, you can use the PopSocket with whatever case you want or even go fully caseless.
Alternatively, the company Ohsnap makes the Snap Grip ($39.98) and Grip Stand ($49.99), the latter of which comes with a 350-degree adjustable stand. These have the advantage of dual-sided MagSafe magnets, which means you can wirelessly charge your phone without removing the grip. That might be a deciding factor, but there are pros and cons to each of these Folio alternatives, some of which might help with — or exacerbate — the Duo's quirks.
Duo users are split on PopSocket and Ohsnap grips
Unless you're really dedicated to wireless charging and don't want to remove your grip every time you need to charge, the choice between PopSocket and Ohsnap's ultra-slim grips primarily comes down to comfort. One user on the iPhoneDuo subreddit said they found Ohsnap uncomfortable to use in most orientations, preferring PopSocket as both a grip and stand. Another was impressed by how well the Low-Pro's stand works, whether the Duo is open or closed.
Magnet strength is another possible concern. A Reddit user who tried both accessories found the Grip Stand's magnet to be too weak but the Low-Pro's too strong, choosing to stick with the latter despite finding both flawed. That said, other commenters said they had no issues with the Ohsnap magnet strength, with some even having the reverse issue.
Yet others have had better experiences with Ohsnap products. The Grip Stand's more substantial and adjustable stand makes it pretty versatile and means you can get creative in how you use it, like one iPhone Duo owner who hooked their grip onto the pouch of an airplane seat to watch movies on a flight. Either way, a MagSafe grip like the ones sold by Popsocket and Ohsnap fulfills the main selling point of Apple's $129 iPhone Duo Folio at a fraction of the price.