Samsung doesn't make this process easy in part because of the risks involved with rolling back a One UI update. Only technical people should attempt the process. If you make a mistake or you've permanently lost Samsung Knox security protections, Samsung cannot help you.

If you are unhappy with a software update, the best course of action instead of downgrading is to file an official report in the Samsung Members app (if possible) and wait for the company to investigate and fix it. Samsung won't ignore widespread issues, such as the Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity issues some users saw after updating to One UI 9. The company has an incentive to keep its customers happy. So the safest solution is to wait for a bug or stability fix before jumping the gun and removing the One UI update completely.

If performance is what's driving your desire to roll back to an older version of One UI, remember it can take a few days for your phone to recalibrate. Battery drain isn't abnormal and can, in turn, slow your phone through thermal throttling or battery-saving settings. This is because after a fresh update, your device re-indexes files in the background. The process keeps your phone busy, which is why it can feel worse after an update has applied. It's best to wait it out, either a few hours to a few days, or maybe up to a week. Ideally, your Samsung phone should be in good working order after a month of use — which also gives the company time to roll out necessary optimizations and fixes with its monthly security patch.