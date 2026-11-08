The 4 Most Common Reasons Your Samsung Galaxy Phone Runs Slowly

RAM – Random-Access Memory — is important for general operations. Similar to other electronics, the higher the RAM, the better, provided you can afford it. For smartphones, generally, you want to aim for at least 8GB of RAM, but 12GB is a sweet spot. Sadly, not all phones have high RAM options, and Samsung does offer budget phones with low amounts of RAM. For example, the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G was announced at the end of 2025 and released a month later. It was fantastic for $200, but 4GB of RAM was a bit small.

However, Samsung compensates for low RAM with RAM Plus. That converts part of your device's internal storage into more RAM, so the 4GB can feel closer to between 6GB and 8GB, depending on the option you choose. Samsung does RAM differently than other tech that has this — it allocates a small part of the available RAM to zRAM instead (so your 4GB of RAM can have more zRAM assigned to it). zRAM helps because it compresses data so that you can store more in that allocated space. This helps apps stay open longer. The problem lies with the swap operations, which can slow things down because of CPU overhead.

Essentially, swap operations require real-time compression, which means your CPU is put to work when zRAM needs to be used. Budget devices often don't have the most efficient chipsets, so they can throttle the battery. That's why some experts advise turning off this setting, especially if you already have plenty of RAM. Otherwise, you might want to consider upgrading your phone if you find the RAM is just too low for your needs.