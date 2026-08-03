Should You Skip Your Next Phone Upgrade? Here's The Best Time To Buy

Smartphone users fall into different categories, but the two most common ones are the power users, those who push their phones to the fullest, and the casual, everyday users who want to keep a smartphone for calling, texting, or browsing social media. Power users tend to be tech enthusiasts who are willing to spend more to keep up to date on the latest model. The casual users are those who can safely skip the next smartphone annual upgrade — though, as of late, even tech enthusiasts don't always feel the next annual upgrade is worth it, since some of the hardware and design doesn't offer much improvement over last-gen models. Plus, improvement can be subjective.

For example, someone might not see the Google Pixel 10 Pro as that much of an upgrade over the Google Pixel 9 Pro if they don't use Magic Cue or care about Pro Res Zoom. But there are still times when upgrading is necessary. If you've had your device for over four years, you notice wear and tear on the screen, the battery can't hold a charge, or there simply isn't enough RAM to keep up with the productivity apps you depend on for your job.

Sadly, a lot of the fault comes from planned obsolescence. Planned obsolescence is intentional limitations placed by the manufacturer, which are made obvious by your hardware or software, whether it can't support new features or does so poorly (like AI). Truly, the best time to upgrade is when your carrier or the phone manufacturer is offering a significant discount.