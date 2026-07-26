9 Easy Ways To Cool Down Your Phone Without Turning It Off

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There are many factors that can cause a smartphone to overheat. These include direct exposure to high temperatures, demanding loads on its processor and other components, and improper ventilation. The instant reaction when you feel your phone getting hot is to turn it off, but there are other things that you can do to cool it down.

An overheating phone may result in reduced performance, system crashes, and, in the worst-case scenario, an explosion. The Galaxy Note 7 fires from about a decade ago were caused by a design problem, but your phone's temperature may rise due to several other reasons. You should know all the options that are available to you in case your device starts to overheat.

We've gathered a total of nine methods that will cool down your phone, whether you've just noticed the overheating problem or the issue keeps happening. With these suggestions, you should be able to control your device's temperature before it gets worse, and avoid the risks that come with an overheating phone ... all without powering down.