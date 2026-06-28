The 8 Best Budget Gaming Phones In 2026

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When the first gaming phones hit the market, people didn't take them seriously. After all, why would you buy a dedicated gaming phone when you could just play on a PC or console? Well, not everyone has a console handy, and given the meteoric rise of mobile esports, the appeal becomes clear. Sadly, the golden period of these phones is long gone. The discontinued ROG phones are a great example of that. Such phones had all the performance you could ask for, but spending over a thousand dollars on a phone with mediocre cameras was a hard pill to swallow.

So, you want a gaming phone that doesn't break the bank? We have some good news. Every smartphone can game, just with different degrees of success. This opens a wide pool of contenders, but as always, choosing between them is hard. Some are only made for casual games, while others can handle demanding games like "Wuthering Waves" and "PUBG Mobile" for hours without breaking a sweat.

We've combed through the budget bracket of these smartphones, compared their gaming performance, thermals, and software features, and ranked the best options you can buy right now. More information on our methodology can be found at the end of this article.