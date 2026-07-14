How To Expand Your Phone's Storage Without An SD Card

If you want to expand your phone's storage without spending too much money, look into cloud storage solutions. If you just want to move a few miscellaneous photos and videos out of your phone, the 15GB of free storage you get from using Google Drive is more than enough. You can access Drive on an Android smartphone through its dedicated app, so moving files back and forth is simple. If you ever needed more storage, you could sign up for a basic Google One subscription, which gets you 100GB of storage for $1.99 a month.

Of course, as there are some types of files you shouldn't upload to cloud storage, not everyone feels comfortable putting private data like photos up there. If you'd prefer to use physical storage, it doesn't need to be an SD card; thumb drives and portable SSDs are readily available as alternatives. A classic USB thumb drive, specifically a USB-C-compatible one, can be plugged right into your phone's port. At that point, you can move files back and forth from it using your phone's dedicated file browser app. Thumb drives can have storage space ranging from several gigabytes to as much as a terabyte, though they don't have the best read/write speeds.

If you're moving large quantities of data and don't want to wait all day for it, a portable SSD is an excellent choice, providing comparable storage space with much faster read/write speeds. Plus, some portable SSDs are MagSafe compatible, which is perfect for improving data capacity on a current-generation iPhone. But these physical options can get expensive fast, even with some brands attempting to save consumers from soaring memory prices.